Tottenham hold advantage over Chelsea in run-in – Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas accepts he would rather be in Tottenham’s position as Chelsea continue to give chase for a Champions League spot.

Chelsea cut the Premier League gap to fourth-placed Spurs to two points as Fabregas secured a 1-0 win at relegation-threatened Swansea.

But Spurs have a game in hand – against Watford on Monday night – and will be expected to win at Wembley and increase their advantage to five points with three games to play.

"We won, so they (Spurs) will probably feel that they need to do well and not drop points anymore," Fabregas said.

“But the advantage is for them because it’s not up to us. “Even if we win every game and they do well, we will not be in the Champions League next year, so that’s why I would prefer to be in their position.

Chelsea's third successive away win has also given them hope of overtaking Liverpool, who were surprisingly held at home by lowly Stoke on Saturday.

Third-placed Liverpool are six points better off than Chelsea but have played a game more, and travel to Stamford Bridge next weekend. “We have been winning games, not comfortably, and that is the most important thing,” Fabregas said.

"Sometimes when you are in a dip of form and you are struggling to get points, to win whatever it takes, to do it is always positive.

“I think we’ve been doing well that way, because every team we play is fighting for something.

Fabregas' Liberty Stadium winner was his 50th goal in the Premier League – 35 of them coming at his former club Arsenal.

But the Spain midfielder had not scored in the league since Chelsea’s 2-0 home win against Everton in August.

"I was waiting for it (50th goal) to happen and it took longer than I expected," he said.

"Playing in this (deeper) position it's a little bit more difficult for me to get forward and to get into positions to score. "But in this game we had three midfielders and I have a little bit more freedom to go forward to play a bit more in the position I've played throughout my career."

