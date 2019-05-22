Tottenham handed major boost ahead of Champions League final as star trio return to training

Tottenham have recieved a huge boost ahead of their Champions League final against Liverpool next week after the club confirmed Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez have all returned to training.

Kane has not played since he damaged ankle ligaments in Tottenham's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City on April 9th, with the England captain missing the final few weeks of the domestic season with an injury that was described as 'substantial' by his club.

Yet Kane is on course to take his place in the Tottenham starting line-up against Liverpool in Madrid after he overcame the latest hurdle in his recover, with the club posting an image of him training with the first team.

The return to fitness of defensive duo Vertonghen and Sanchez is also great news for Tottenham, who look set to be at full strength heading into the biggest game in the club's modern history.

Kane's recovery is not a big surprise as Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has stated he expected his talisman to return to fitness for the final, with the player upbeat about his recovery as he spoke after the semi-final win against Ajax.

"So far so good, so if it carries on as it should I would hope to be. There's still a few weeks to go," Kane told BT Sport.

"Rehab is going well. I start straight line running this week which is why I was OK to run on at the end.

"We beat Man City and Ajax so I have to start training even harder to prove myself to the gaffer, but hopefully I will be fit."

While Liverpool have opted to break up the 20-day gap between the end of the Premier League season and the Champions League final with a trip to Spain, Tottenham have remained at their London base and will host a media day with Pochettino and his players next Monday.

Meanwhile, David Beckham was a visitor to Tottenham's training HQ in Enfield on Wednesday, with the former England skipper likely to be cheering on a club he trained with during the MLS off season during his time at LA Galaxy.

Great to spend some time with David Beckham today. A real legend of the game! pic.twitter.com/VpVb7h9g74 — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 22, 2019

