Tottenham facing fixture crisis after Rennes clash called off over Covid outbreak

Tottenham are facing a fixture pile-up after their Europa Conference League tie against Rennes was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak that Antonio Conte admitted had left him and his players “scared.”

Last night, Spurs had eight first-team players ruled out with coronavirus, as well as nine staff members and some under-23 players, at least two of whom had been training with the first-team squad.

Following crisis talks with Uefa, Spurs were able to confirm that the game against Rennes has been postponed and that the first-team area of the club’s training ground has been closed.

It is anticipated that Tottenham will now apply to the Premier League for Sunday’s trip to Brighton to also be postponed, having seen their game against Burnley postponed already because of adverse weather.

Although Spurs and Conte will be pleased that common sense prevailed over the Rennes game, the club are now set to face a fixture pile-up, both domestically and in Europe.

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had been due to join Conte at the pre-Rennes press conference, but the Italian appeared on his own and said: “The situation made me very upset, very upset because it is serious and there is a big infection and now for sure we are a bit scared.

“The problem is every day we are having people with Covid. People that yesterday weren’t positive today are positive, and we continue to have contact with people we think are negative, but the day after they become positive.

“I think this is a serious problem. Today, one player and one member of staff. I think the worst is we don’t know and we continue to have contact with people who, the day before, were negative. And for sure this is not a good situation.

“We had a training session. We prepared for the game against Rennes, but it is very difficult to face at the end of the training session again, one player positive, another member of staff positive and tomorrow who? Me? Another player? Another member of staff?”

Leicester City have also been hit hard, with seven first-team players ruled out of their Europa League tie in Naples. Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman, Ayoze Perez, Jannik Vestergaard, Daniel Amartey, Filip Benkovic and Vontae Daley-Campbell have all had to remain in England.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said his players would try to take the disruption to their plans in their stride. They were already without the injured trio of Wesley Fofana, Ricardo Pereira and James Justin.

“It’s not going to destabilise us,” Rodgers said, “it’s just not nice when you don’t have the availability of players added to those who weren’t available anyway.

“We’ve taken every single measure in terms of arriving here in the safest possible way – firstly for our own group and also for our host country, we have to respect the laws and the health issues here also. It’s been over the last few days but you are starting to see a few more cases.”

Victory will guarantee Leicester a place in the last 16, but defeat and a win for either Spartak Moscow or Legia Warsaw will dump them out of the competition. They will, however, be boosted by the return of Youri Tielemans, who has travelled to Naples after missing the past five matches with a calf injury.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]