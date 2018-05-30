Tottenham could beat Manchester United to Gareth Bale reunion with Real Madrid star willing to take pay cut

Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring developments with Gareth Bale and may yet launch an audacious bid to bring the star back to the club this summer, with the 28-year-old’s representatives set to meet with Real Madrid to sort his future out this week.

Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring developments with Gareth Bale and may yet launch an audacious bid to bring the star back to the club this summer, with the 28-year-old’s representatives set to meet with Real Madrid to sort his future out this week.

Bale followed his match-winning substitute appearance in the Champions League final with the announcement that he would have to consider his future if he would not be a starter in future, and his agent Jonathan Barnett is set to sit down with the Bernabeu hierarchy over the next few days.

His exit is by no means certain since Bale is a personal favourite of president Florentino Perez, even if manager Zinedine Zidane is not so warm to him, and the situation is further complicated by Cristiano Ronaldo’s future. The Portuguese also cast doubt on whether he would stay at the club for next season, and the bottom line is that one of the two leaving would make it far easier for the other.

The link between Manchester United and Bale has long existed, with the player now said to see Old Trafford as a preferred destination. They would also be better placed to match the forward’s current wages, but that is precisely why United are now cool on the player, especially at his age and at this point of his career as well as after signing Alexis Sanchez.

Sources close to Bale say he would also be very open to a return to Spurs, and would be willing to make compromises on financial demands if a deal could be structured. With manager Mauricio Pochettino having urged the club to make statements in the market this summer, those close to the hierarchy say Tottenham would be willing to offer a deal similar to Harry Kane’s, of around £200,000 a week with bonuses.

Sources say that Spanish tax means Bale only gets £200,000 in hand at Real Madrid, but that other commercial deals related to being at the club take him up to way over £500,000.

Online Editors