Tottenham claw back pride with stunning revival

Tottenham 2 Manchester United 2

Whatever future Daniel Levy has planned for Ryan Mason, he will always be grateful for a half-time intervention from his young coach that turned a potentially disastrous night for the Tottenham chairman into one that had the faint flicker of hope.

Spurs fans, although not many, had gathered in the pre-match drizzle out on the Tottenham High Road to call anew for the end of the Enic era at the club, and by half-time the team was two goals behind and booed off. The mood was very close to turning ugly but the caretaker manager, a Spurs academy boy and former player, did something at half-time to kindle a very fragile sense of belief.

Spurs came roaring back after the break with a first from Pedro Porro and then an equaliser for Son Heung-min (pictured). The battle for fourth place is still in Manchester United’s favour but their own shortcomings were also exposed.

They might have finished Spurs in the first half. The goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford looked like a comfortable margin.

At times United looked as defensively vulnerable as Spurs as they gave up a lead with two goals in the second half. As for Mason, he already has more points after one game than his fellow Premier League caretaker Frank Lampard has after four Premier League games.

There have been much worse performances than this for Spurs, although never before have they needed to win quite as much to quell the unhappiness brewing in the stands; the third manager of the season, the list of available temporary solutions diminished, and a crowd ready to vent its fury.

The timing of Rashford’s second goal before half-time meant that the boos that followed the whistle for the interval were inevitable. Mason’s team had been dreadful defensively but not so bad going forward that there had not been chances: a header glanced goalward from a corner by Ivan Perisic, a Harry Kane ball cut back across the area to no one.

Yet it was down the right side of Spurs’ defence where the real alarm sounded. First when Sancho gave his side the lead and then repeatedly throughout the first half as Mason’s players struggled to get to grips with it. It was the combination of Cristian Romero as the right-sided centre-back and Porro as his wing-back that was such a precarious bulwark against United’s attacks on that side.

Oliver Skipp never looked like he might win the ball from Rashford in the seventh minute as the United forward slipped away in midfield and picked out Sancho on the left. Sancho switched it onto his favoured right foot, glided past Porro and shaped the ball around Romero and past Fraser Forster.

It had looked effortless, and the pain continued for Spurs throughout the half from the same side. Sancho found himself in an identical position and had his shot blocked by Romero. Perisic headed the second effort off the line. It had started to look like a real problem for Spurs and the likes of Bruno Fernandes would always look for that side of the pitch.

From the away end, the United supporters sang “Harry Kane, we’ll see you in June”. It is fascinating to watch the England captain trying to operate in this Spurs team so devoid of belief.

Rashford scored the second after 44 minutes down that left side. It was a Fernandes ball that picked him out and a good finish that Forster should have done better to keep out.

The second goal had not been Eric Dier’s finest moment either. He had been between Rashford and the Spurs goal but never realistically looked like he might be able to stop whatever it was Rashford was planning. As the second half began a “Levy out” banner was unfurled behind the goal that United were attacking. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s shot almost hit it. The pressure was on.

​Spurs rose to the occasion, which will be some crumb of comfort to the embattled Levy. Indeed their second half was so much an improvement on the first that the crowd came with them.

Porro’s equaliser was sweetly taken with the outside of his right foot. The right wing-back, on loan from Sporting Lisbon, took the hardest of a succession of chances that came in that phase of play. Suddenly Spurs were back in this game.

United missed one crucial chance, when Fernandes went through the home defence with astonishing ease after 57 minutes and hit the bar. But that aside there was chance after chance for Spurs. Son hit a Kane cross first time wide with his right foot. Dier missed a close-range header minutes later with no red shirt in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag felt no option but to start making changes. Fred, Anthony Martial, Tyrell Malacia and Wout Weghorst all came on. ​

It was Malacia who allowed Kane to run in behind him down the left side of United’s defence after 79 minutes and, as expected, the cross from Kane was perfect. Son has looked a long way from his best this season but his scruffy finish was his third in his last four games and got Spurs a point they needed. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd, 2023)