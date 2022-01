Tottenham chasing deals for Juventus duo Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur

Tottenham are getting closer to signing Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski and are also in talks to bring his team-mate Rodrigo Bentancur to north London before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Spurs are trying to sign 21-year-old Sweden international Kulusevski on loan with an obligation to buy, and the PA news agency understands negotiations are at an advanced stage.

Tottenham’s managing director of football Fabio Paratici has also been in talks with the club he left in the summer for Uruguayan midfielder Bentancur over a likely permanent deal.

If Spurs could get both deals it would go some way to appeasing the frustration of missing out on Porto’s Luis Diaz and Wolves’ Adama Traore this week.

Kulusevski, who is travelling to London for a medical on Sunday according to reports in Italy, has not been a regular for the Serie A side this season, starting only 10 of 20 games in the league.

Yet his versatility in forward areas, where he can play as a winger, striker or an attacking midfielder, will appeal to Paratici and Spurs boss Antonio Conte, who has identified a number of positions to strengthen this month.

One of those was central midfield and Bentancur could fit the bill, with Spurs leapfrogging Aston Villa in the race to sign him.

The 24-year-old has played 25 times for Juve this season, including five Champions League appearances.

Conte will be getting anxious over the lack of arrivals, with the deadline just over 24 hours away, having made his pleas for reinforcements to maintain their hopes of challenging for the Champions League.

An eye-catching deal to bring Diaz to north London has been hijacked by Liverpool, who are now set to sign him, while Traore joined Barcelona despite Spurs chasing him since the summer transfer window.

Diaz emerged as a surprise target earlier this week, but long-time admirers Liverpool have flexed their muscles, with the Colombia international choosing the Reds ahead of Spurs, who were willing to pay Porto the asking price.

Spurs have also missed out on non-league star Ollie Tanner, who has decided to stay at Lewes.

A fee was agreed for the Isthmian Premier League striker, who was set to join the club’s Under-23s squad, but he did not agree personal terms.

A statement on Lewes’ website read: “Lewes Football Club would like to confirm that whilst the club and a Premier League club agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Ollie Tanner, Ollie and the Premier Club were not ultimately able to agree personal terms and he remains a Lewes FC player.

“Tanner missed today’s game against AFC Hornchurch due to an injury sustained midweek and we look forward to welcoming him back to the side as soon as he has recovered.”

A possible move for Tanner was complicated by historic tweets where he appeared to criticise the club and mock striker Harry Kane.

Spurs have also been linked with Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, and Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, but the PA news agency understands the club are not planning a move before Monday’s deadline.

They are still keen for Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso to leave, with interest in all three players.