Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino: Harry Kane can still improve

Mauricio Pochettino believes Harry Kane will continue to get better after the striker's latest hat-trick secured Tottenham a 3-0 win at Burnley.

Kane slotted home an early penalty and struck twice more in the second half to equal Alan Shearer's record of 36 Premier League goals scored in a calendar year.

The Tottenham striker has one more game left to set a new milestone and will target his 37th - and 16th for the current season - in the Boxing Day clash with Southampton at White Hart Lane. "I think he still can improve," Pochettino said after his side had climbed back up to fifth in the table. "He's 24, I think the player arrives at their best at 27, 28, 29, depending how professional you are.

"But Harry Kane, if he keeps that mentality, keeps working hard every day in the training sessions and never changes that mentality, he can play until he wants to." Kane took his goals tally this season to 25 in 27 appearances for club and country and Pochettino would not rule out the prospect of him beating Shearer's all-time Premier League record.

"Of course the record of Alan is fantastic," the Argentinian said. "He was a fantastic player, but Harry is doing so well. "I think Alan was consistent during 10 years scoring goals and you need to show massive respect because it was amazing what he did.

"Now Harry is doing well, we hope for Tottenham, for him, for everyone that loves the club, that every season he scores 50 or more than 50." Kane's goals at Turf Moor halted Tottenham's five-game winless run on the road in the Premier League and Pochettino was delighted to see them bounce back from their 4-1 humbling at Manchester City before Southampton's visit.

"We need to keep the momentum, to try to win again, to be consistent," he added. "If we want to fight at the end for big things we must try to be consistent.

"But I'm sure that the team is focused, like we showed today. It was tough last week against City, but the team is in a good way.

"Today was so important to believe again, to smile again, because always after a defeat like Manchester City, it's difficult. "But I think today the performance was fantastic at a very difficult place because it's not easy to play here."

Press Association