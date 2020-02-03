Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho not impressed with VAR

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho thought he was going to love VAR but has been left disappointed after more controversy in his side’s 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Spurs produced the biggest result of Mourinho’s reign in north London, even though he felt they were on the rough end of some decisions.

Steven Bergwijn’s debut goal and Son Heung-min’s second earned the three points against City, who had Oleksandr Zinchenko sent off in the second half.

Mourinho insists they should have already been down to 10 men by then after Raheem Sterling was only shown a yellow card for a rash tackle on Dele Alli.

VAR also awarded City a penalty for a foul on Sergio Aguero with play carrying on for almost two minutes, though Hugo Lloris saved Ilkay Gundogan’s spot-kick.

Mourinho was in favour of VAR, but is no longer impressed.

“I love football and I thought I was going to love VAR, that was my initial feeling,” he said.

“I love the truth… playing for three minutes and then after three minutes, the VAR gives a penalty, then if it’s a penalty no problem. We can wait 10 minutes. I just want the truth.

"When you work so hard during the week, it's the best feeling for the players. Fantastic work. Fantastic result."



“I thought I was going to love VAR the way I love goal-line technology. I love goal-line technology because there is no mistake. The VAR has too many mistakes, too many.

“The game started immediately with the wrong decision. It’s a red card, it’s a direct red card to Sterling.

“I know that Mike Dean has a difficult job. He’s on the pitch and it’s 200 miles an hour. I wouldn’t like to be a referee because it’s so difficult.

“Sometimes I try in training sessions and I realise that it’s too difficult. So for me Mike Dean, good performance. The problem is the VAR.”

City’s sixth defeat of the Premier League season saw boss Pep Guardiola label champions-elect Liverpool as unstoppable.

But he also appeared to aim a thinly-veiled swipe at former Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore.

Speaking in 2018, Scudamore spoke about wanting clubs to get closer to City, who had just lifted the Premier League trophy having amassed 100 points.

Now Guardiola feels those who wanted challengers for his side should also fear Liverpool’s dominance this season.

“They are far away, they are unstoppable and a lot of points (clear),” he said.

“Of course now it is to target other competitions and qualify for the Champions League next season.

“Two seasons ago when we had 100 points we finished 19 points clear of United and in that period Liverpool were strong.

“The team is good and I like the way my team play but it is not enough, we are far away and the distance is so big and it is the reality.

“The last two seasons it was a guy, the owner of the Premier League, who said that can’t happen again and it isn’t good for the Premier League when City win the title in that way.

“So now it is Liverpool you have to be concerned about (if you are) the owner of the Premier League.”

