Tottenham and Liverpool held as Arsenal suffer fresh blow

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scores from the spot at Craven Cottage (Matt Dunham/PA)

Liverpool and Tottenham both had to settle for away draws in Sunday’s Premier League action.

Jurgen Klopp’s champions missed the chance to reclaim top spot after

they came from behind late on to secure a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Bobby Decordova-Reid struck the ball expertly past the recently-returned

Alisson to give the Cottagers the lead, but Scott Parker’s side were unable to

hold off Liverpool’s second-half fightback to secure all three points.

The Reds eventually found the equaliser at Craven Cottage with 10 minutes remaining through Mohamed Salah’s penalty.

Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid celebrates his goal against Liverpool (Matt Dunham/PA)

Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid celebrates his goal against Liverpool (Matt Dunham/PA)

Earlier, Tottenham extended their unbeaten run to 11 Premier League games but were made to work hard for a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Harry Kane’s 15th goal of the season put Spurs in front midway through the

first half but from then on they retreated and allowed Palace to dominate the

game.

Roy Hodgson’s men laid siege to the Tottenham goal and eventually forced a way through when Jeffrey Schlupp converted in the 81st minute.

Harry Kane was on target for Spurs against Crystal Palace (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Harry Kane was on target for Spurs against Crystal Palace (Glyn Kirk/PA)

It was the first time Jose Mourinho’s side had conceded in close to 500

minutes, but it was no surprise considering the pressure they came under.

Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond fired Southampton to a 3-0 win over winless Sheffield United, a result which means Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are fourth.

Former United striker Adams bagged his fourth league goal of the season,

Armstrong claimed a deflected effort and replacement Redmond whipped home in style, in another impressive Saints win.

Ralph Hasenhuttl liked what he saw (Naomi Baker/PA)

Ralph Hasenhuttl liked what he saw (Naomi Baker/PA)

The Blades have now become the first side since QPR in 2012 to go 12

matches without a win at the start of a Premier League campaign.

Leicester are third after a convincing 3-0 home defeat of Brighton.

James Maddison (2) and Jamie Vardy were on target in the first half as Brendan Rodgers’ team eased to the three points.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's own goal proved decisive at the Emirates (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's own goal proved decisive at the Emirates (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

However, Arsenal’s struggles continue as they slumped to a 1-0 home defeat to Burnley, who climb out of the relegation zone as a result.

Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka was dismissed with 58 minutes on the clock, a VAR check confirming he grabbed Clarets midfielder Ashley Westwood around the throat.

The decisive breakthrough came 17 minutes from time, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed the ball into his own net as Arsenal lost a fourth successive home league game for the first time in over 60 years.

PA Media