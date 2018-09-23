Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has predicted the games between the main title contenders will be critical in deciding who wins the Premier League.

Top three’s encounters could be decisive, says Gundogan

Gundogan scored his first goal of the season as reigning champions City swept aside Cardiff 5-0 on Saturday, while leaders Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent record with a 3-0 home win against Southampton.

Third-placed Chelsea are level on points with City and two adrift of Liverpool after being held to a goalless draw at West Ham on Sunday.

The trio look a cut above the rest of the Premier League, and table-topping showdowns are on the horizon with Liverpool meeting Chelsea and City in the next fortnight.

“It looks like those games will be important,” Gundogan said.

“We play Liverpool in a couple of weeks and it will be a real test for us at Anfield.

“Liverpool is a very strong team and Chelsea are very strong.

“We played an incredible Premier League season last year, gaining 100 points, and we are aware that it will get more and more difficult.

“Our opponents are stronger than they were last year and we are the champions, so everyone wants to beat us.”

Sergio Aguero kick-started City’s cruise in the Welsh capital on his 300th appearance for the club, with Bernardo Silva, Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez (two) also on target.

Aguero’s crisp finish was his 205th goal for City and the perfect way to mark the contract extension he signed on Friday.

“Sergio is one of our most important players because he is always able to score,” Gundogan said.

“You always know he can score out of nothing like he did here.

“We are very happy he has committed his future to the club to help us win a lot more games.

“But it’s not just Sergio, all of us are hungry for success.

Aguero celebrates his goal in Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

“It was very important to bounce back after the defeat to Lyon in the Champions League.

“It’s always tough playing after a midweek game, but we took it very seriously from the beginning and played very well.”

Gundogan was fortunate to avoid injury after being caught by a knee-high challenge from Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls just before half-time.

The challenge evoked memories of Joe Bennett’s bad tackle on Leroy Sane when the two clubs met in the FA Cup in January.

But Ralls stayed on the pitch, with referee Michael Oliver choosing to show a yellow rather than a red card.

“It’s a little bit sore and a little bit painful now,” Gundogan said of his right knee.

“I was lucky. It was a bad challenge, but it’s OK.”

