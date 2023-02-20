Top three performers from the weekend – Bazunu, Coleman and Cashin shine

Here are the three top Irish overseas performers after a busy weekend of football.

Gavin Bazunu - Southampton

The Ireland goalkeeper starred in the Saints 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, keeping his first league clean sheet since October.

Bazunu, who turns 21 today, made four key saves in the win, producing one fine stop from Conor Gallagher in the closing stages to keep his side in front after James Ward-Prowse’s stunning first-half free-kick.

The Dubliner was also impressive in the air, collecting several crosses that came into his penalty area, and with his feet, as the Saints held on for three crucial points in their relegation battle.

Southampton still remain bottom, three points off safety ahead of Saturday’s trip to 19th-placed Leeds, who are also looking to avoid the drop.

Séamus Coleman - Everton

Coleman netted his first league goal in over 12 months with an outstanding finish to help Everton to a huge 1-0 win over Leeds.

The Donegal native’s strike arrived in the 64th minute, as he raced onto a long ball on the right wing. Everyone at Goodison Park was expecting the cross, but Coleman struck a superb shot into the net to catch out Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The goal also means that Everton remain unbeaten in all 28 games that Coleman has found the net in. The 34-year-old also made three key tackles and completed 77pc of his passes, as the win took the Toffees out of the relegation zone and into 16th.

With two wins in their last three games under new boss Sean Dyche, Everton host Aston Villa next Saturday.

Eiran Cashin - Derby

The Ireland U-21 cap netted his first goal of the season and helped Derby to a clean sheet in their 2-0 win over Charlton.

The centre-back has been a mainstay in Paul Warne’s side this season, who are pushing for promotion back to the Championship.

Cashin produced a bullet header from Conor Hourihane’s cross on 70 minutes to double their lead at Pride Park, while his 57pc pass completion rate and three successful dribbles past opponents were also team highs.

The Rams sit in fifth, 11 points off automatic promotion and travel to sixth-placed Barnsley on Saturday.

