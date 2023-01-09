Top three Irish players from the weekend: Brilliant debut for Lyons, Collins’ Anfield dominance and McGuinness clips Magpies wings

It was a busy weekend for the Irish involved in FA Cup action. Here are three of the best performers.

Nathan Collins - Wolves

The Ireland defender recovered from a first-half mistake at Anfield and picked up the Man of the Match award as Wolves forced an FA Cup third round replay against Liverpool.

Collins’ poor clearance on the stroke of half time directly led to the Reds’ equaliser, but he didn’t let it affect the rest of his display.

The 21-year-old went on to win all of his duels, had an 89pc pass completion rate and was a rock at the back as Wolves earned a 2-2 draw against the holders.

It was an impressive display from the centre-back, and encouraging to watch a young player keep a cool head after making such a costly error.

Wolves will have another crack at Liverpool in the replay next week, but attention for now turns to Wednesday’s League Cup quarter-final at Nottingham Forest.

Andy Lyons - Blackpool

The former Shamrock Rovers full-back had a dream start on his new move, playing 90 minutes as Blackpool dumped Premier League Nottingham Forest out of the FA Cup third round

Lyons won all of his tackles, nine out of 11 ground duels and five frees from fouls in the 4-1 win, and earned plaudits from pundits and fans on his debut.

Ireland international CJ Hamilton was also on the scoresheet at Bloomfield Road, as the Seasiders ended a run of nine games without a win.

The 22-year-old featured in three of Ireland’s final four U-21 games last year. Blackpool are currently third from bottom of the Championship, one point off safety and go to fourth-placed Watford on Saturday. PFAI Young Player of the Year Lyons will face fellow former Hoop Gavin Bazunu in the FA Cup fourth round on January 28, as Blackpool travel to Southampton.

Mark McGuinness - Sheffield Wednesday

Former Ireland U-21 defender McGuinness was imperious for the Owls as they pulled off one of the shocks of the third round, dumping Premier League Newcastle out with a 2-1 victory.

The 22-year-old won all of his aerial duels, made an impressive 14 clearances, won six turnovers and made four blocks in the win. Sheffield Wednesday will face Promise Omochere's Fleetwood Town in the next round.

McGuinness is on loan at Wednesday from Cardiff City this season, but it remains to be seen if he will be recalled back to his parent club this month.

“We’ve sent back the agreement papers and made it clear we’d like him to stay, but we have got to wait for that answer to come back from Cardiff in terms of what they want to do with him,” said Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

“All season he’s helped give us a platform. I hope he comes back for the second half and continues the job he has started here. If not, we thank him and thank Cardiff.”

After eight successive starts for Jim Crawford’s side, McGuinness missed the Euro 2023 play-off defeat to Israel last September with injury. If he continues his current form, it won’t be too long until Stephen Kenny calls upon the talented centre-back.

