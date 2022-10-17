Top three Irish performers from the weekend: Smallbone, Azaz and Corbet lead the way

Will Smallbone of Stoke City celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship clash with Preston North End at Deepdale

Among some stellar displays over the weekend, here is the pick of the Irish.

Will Smallbone (Stoke City)

The Ireland U-21 star hit his first goal for Stoke in their win over Preston on Saturday, as his encouraging loan spell continues.

On his seventh consecutive start, Smallbone completed 92pc of his passes and created two key chances, while he was also a threat in the final third with his superb crossing and ability to transition the play.

His recent form has impressed Stoke boss Alex Neil, who lauded the 22-year-old’s work rate.

“He triggers the press well, and churns out 12.5km each game,” said Neil. “There’s not anything not to like about him. He tackles, he can pass and he’s a good lad, really good.”

While last month’s U-21 Euro play-off ended in disappointment, Smallbone may earn his first senior call up for next month’s friendlies against Norway and Malta. “Will is doing well and is in the discussion for sure,” manager Stephen Kenny told The42 last week.

Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle)

Azaz has been in terrific form in recent weeks, and hit two goals and an assist in Plymouth’s 4-1 win over MK Dons. He earned Player of the Match on Saturday, completing 87pc of his passes while also hitting the most key passes in the game.

The 22-year-old, on loan from Aston Villa, has now got five goals and three assists in 13 League One appearances, as Plymouth remain top of the league.

With Plymouth on five wins on the bounce, the Ireland U-21 midfielder said “I was buzzing to get goals like that. I’ve been brought in to score goals. It’s an aim every single game, but if I can contribute with an assist, that’s rewarding as well.”

Emily Corbet (Athlone Town)

Corbet jumped to joint-top of the Women’s National League golden boot charts after hitting five stunning goals against Treaty United on Saturday to bring her up to 19 for the season.

The striker hit a ten minute hat-trick before adding a brace after the break as Athlone won 7-0 to keep the pressure on the top three. Wexford Youths, Shelbourne and Peamount each won their games as three points separate the top four with two games remaining.

Athlone face Galway WFC and Bohemians next, with Corbet hoping to beat Aine O’Gorman to this year’s golden boot.

Currently on a run of four consecutive wins, Athlone also have an FAI Women's Cup final to look forward to next month against last year's beaten finalists Shelbourne.