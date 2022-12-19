Top three Irish performances of the weekend – David McGoldrick leads the way after another hat-trick

David McGoldrick netted his second hat-trick of the season over the weekend.

Plenty of Irish were in action at the weekend, and here is the pick of the bunch.

David McGoldrick - Derby County

The former Ireland striker netted his second hat-trick this term in Derby’s 4-0 win over Forest Green last weekend, which was their biggest win of the season. Remarkably, it was the first time the Nottingham native hit the net in the league since his hat-trick against Bristol in October.

It brings the 35-year-old to seven goals in 16 appearances in League One this season, while he has also hit three in FA Cup and EFL Cup action. Derby are currently inside the play-off places in sixth and go to fifth-placed Bolton Wanderers on December 27.

Callum Robinson - Cardiff City

The Ireland forward continued his good form at club level with another goal contribution in Cardiff’s 1-1 draw against Blackpool. Robinson played an excellent through ball to Kion Etete who opened the scoring in the first half, before Gary Madine’s strike after the break saw the points shared.

The 27-year-old has had nine contributions in his last 12 games for the Bluebirds, and after a disappointing year in green, Stephen Kenny will be hoping Robinson can bring his club form to the international stage as Euro 2024 qualification gets underway next March.

Dara O’Shea - West Brom

The Dubliner produced another impressive display at centre-back, captaining West Brom to a 3-0 win over Rotherham United, their fifth congestive victory and fourth clean sheet in five.

The 23-year-old was a rock at the heart of the Baggies’ defence, completing 81pc of his passes and winning two duels. The defender has played every minute of West Brom’s Championship campaign to date, with Carlos Corberan’s side currently 16th.

Jayson Molumby made a late substitute appearance for the hosts, while fellow Irishmen Chiedozie Ogbene and Georgie Kelly also featured for Rotherham, who sit in 19th.