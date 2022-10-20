Top three Irish performances of the week- Gavin Bazunu finally keeps first Premier League clean sheet

Gavin Bazunu (right) was an important performer for Southampton in their win over Bournemouth.

Plenty of Irish were in action in the midweek games and here were three standout players.

Gavin Bazunu (Southampton)

Ireland’s number one earned his first Premier League clean sheet in Southampton’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old made three key saves in the victory, and completed 70pc of his attempted passes, as he continues to impress in his first season in the top flight.

"It’s important for Gavin,” said Saints boss Ralph Hasenhüttl after his side won for the first time since August. “His first clean sheet in the Premier League and he had to wait a long time, but sometimes you have to wait in your life to come into the right water.”

Sinclair Armstrong (QPR)

The Ireland U-21 striker made his first senior start for QPR on Wednesday night and made an instant impact. His thundering run towards the box proved too much for Cardiff City on 18 minutes, as Jack Simpson was sent off for taking Armstrong down inside the box.

Lyndon Dykes dispatched the resulting penalty as QPR went on to win 3-0 to remain top of the Championship. The Dubliner also had an 88pc pass completion rate, and received a standing ovation from the home crowd at full-time.

Scott Hogan (Birmingham City)

The Ireland striker found the net in the closing stages to earn his side a point against Josh Cullen’s Burnley. It was the 30-year-old’s sixth goal of the campaign so far, as he ended a run of five league games without a goal. Hogan also had a 100pc rate for shots on target and completed 70pc of his passes.

With Troy Parrott set to miss the upcoming international friendlies through injury, Adam Idah only in light training, and Chiedozie Ogbene facing a race against time to be fit, Hogan may be in line to earn his first Irish start since June as Stephen Kenny’s side face Norway (home) and Malta (away) next month.