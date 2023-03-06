Top three Irish performances from the weekend – Will Smallbone gets three assists

Stoke City’s Will Smallbone warms up ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland. Smallbone could be in line for an Ireland call-up. Photo: PA

Here are the three standout Irish performers from the weekend.



Will Smallbone - Stoke City



The former Ireland U-21 midfielder produced a superb performance with a hat-trick of assists in Stoke’s 5-1 win over Sunderland



Smallbone earned his first with an excellent pass into the path of Josh Laurent who put the visitors 1-0 ahead.

Just after the break, Smallbone then showed superb spatial awareness to pick out Tyrese Campbell at the back post, before he earned a third assist 15 minutes from the end with an excellent cross from a free-kick, as Dwight Gayle headed home.



The 23-year-old, on loan from Southampton, has been a mainstay in Stoke’s midfield this term. Smallbone also completed all of his tackles and made two key interceptions, with Stoke 17th in the Championship.



On the international front, Smallbone was called up for Ireland’s friendlies against Norway and Malta last November. While he failed to feature in either, he’s in line for another call up for this month’s clashes with Latvia and France.



Chiedozie Ogbene – Rotherham United



After a man-of-the-match goal-scoring display against Swansea last week, the Ireland forward continued his bright spell with another good performance in Rotherham’s 3-1 win over QPR.



The 25-year-old produced a fine cross to assist Jordan Hugill, who put the Millers in front, as two more strikes after the break secured their second win in three games and brought them up to 18th.



Ogbene also created four key chances in the game, won three duels and made four key passes (a team high). After nine games without a goal contribution, the Corkman now has two in his last two outings, and will be hoping to continue his good spell in Rotherham’s next three games before the international break.

Megan Smyth-Lynch - Shelbourne



Smyth-Lynch’s brace either side of half-time put the Women’s Premier Division champions firmly in the driving seat, as they emphatically defeated Cork City 6-0 on the opening day.



Shelbourne are looking to make it three league titles in a row this season, and made a huge statement at Tolka Park on Saturday. Former Dubin star Siobhan Killeen found the net on her return early on, while American midfielder Kayla Hamric also netted a second-half brace.15-year-old Rebecca Devereux struck the sixth and became the club’s youngest-ever senior goal scorer.



“It was brilliant, we couldn't have asked for anything better. To get the goals that we did, the way we performed, and the clean sheet, it’s a fantastic start to the season,” she told RTÉ Sport after the win.

Shelbourne face a short trip to Dalymount to take on Bohemians next Saturday.