Top three Irish performances from the weekend – Tom Cannon fires Preston to victory

Eyes on the prize: Tom Cannon in action for Preston North End. Photo by: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Here are the three standout Irish performers from the weekend action.

Tom Cannon (Preston North End)

Ireland underage striker Tom Cannon ended a run of seven games without a goal with a crucial strike to help Preston to a 2-1 win over Wigan.

Cannon raced on to a long ball from Alan Browne, before he released an expert finish into the bottom corner for his first Championship goal, after signing on loan from Everton last month to join Troy Parrott in Preston's attack.

The forward earned Man of the Match for his efforts, after producing 30 touches, nine key final-third passes and four duel wins.

“It was a fantastic strike. I’m really pleased for him. He said it’s the longest time since the age of eight that he’s gone without scoring, but I’ve always got belief in him. Hopefully that can kick him on,” said Preston boss Ryan Lowe after the win, which keeps his side in 12th.

Cannon has been capped at U-20 and U-19 level for Ireland and is in line to make his U-21 debut against Iceland in Cork next month.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Josh Cullen (Burnley)

The Ireland midfielder produced a fine performance in Burnley’s 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town, extending their lead at the top of the Championship to 12 points.

Cullen has been a mainstay under Vincent Kompany this term, who have won 12 of their last 14 league outings. The 26-year-old completed 101 passes and won 11 duels from midfield, both tallies were the most of any player on the pitch.

Cullen also had 124 touches in the game, while his 87 pass-completion rate is a team high this season, as Burnley remain on course for a return to the top-flight.

Luke McNally (Coventry City)

Centre-back McNally earned rave reviews as he helped Coventry City to a 2-1 win over Sunderland.

The former St Pat’s defender signed on loan from Burnley last month, and has started six out of seven games so far. He impressed with two crunching challenges which were crucial in setting up Jamie Allen’s opener, as the 11th placed Sky Blues won for the third successive game.

McNally (23) won every aerial duel, made two key interceptions, five successful tackles, while he also completed two dribbles past opposition players. After leaving Burnley for regular first-team football, the Meath native is one to watch this season.