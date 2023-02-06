Top three Irish performances from the weekend – Jason Knight leads charge for Derby

Here are the best three from Irish players in action at the weekend at home and across the water.

Jason Knight - Derby County

Ireland midfielder Jason Knight shone again for the Rams, who won their sixth league game on the bounce on Saturday.

The 21-year-old netted his first league goal since August as Derby brushed Morecambe aside in the 5-0 win, as former Ireland striker David McGoldrick bagged a hat-trick.

Aside from his fine goal, Knight produced eight key passes in the final third, won nine duels and three fouls and made the most tackles of any of his teammates.

Knight has been a crucial part of Paul Warne’s side this term, starting the vast majority of their league games with the club now unbeaten in their last 15.

Derby sit fourth in League One and go to Wycombe next Saturday, while on the international front, 17-cap Knight looks certain to play a role when France visit Dublin next month.

Mark Sykes - Bristol City

The Ireland midfielder netted his third goal in as many games as the Robins defeated Preston North End 2-1 on Saturday.

Sykes’ sixth minute strike means he has now hit four goals and an assist in his last five starts, his best spell of the season to date.

The Belfast native also won four duels and hit the most shots on target of any of his teammates. Now unbeaten in eight, Bristol host Norwich next Saturday.

“It’s a nice feeling to score goals, but the most important thing for us is to win games. and thankfully, we’ve done that,” said Sykes, as Bristol won at Preston for the first time since 2011.

After making his Ireland debut against Malta last November, Sykes is making a strong case to be called up next month when Stephen Kenny’s side host Latvia and France.

Emily Corbet - Wexford Youths

After signing from Athlone Town last month, 2022 Player of the Year Emily Corbet has picked up right where she left off, netting a wonderful hat-trick in Wexford Youths' 4-2 friendly win over Bohemians.

U-19 cap Corbet opened the scoring with a stunning lob over goalkeeper Rachael Kelly, before doubling her tally with an excellent top corner finish from the edge of the box.

The striker completed her hat-trick with a cool finish into the bottom corner, and looks set to continue the form which saw her bag 23 goals last term and a place on the Team of the Year.

New signings Abbie Brophy and Rianna Jarrett also featured for the four-time WNL champions, while Áine Walsh added the fourth for Youths at the AUL. Stephen Quinn’s side open the 2023 campaign away to Galway United on March 4, and are looking to win a first league title since 2018.

