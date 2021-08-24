Top prospect Mipo Odubeko not involved in Ireland U-21 qualifiers as youngster weighs up international future

West Ham's Irish prospect Mipo Odubeko will sit out international duty again next week as Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford admits that the striker is still undecided on his international future.

Obudeko, who has been name-checked by senior manager Stephen Kenny after he broke into the West Ham side under David Moyes last season, has opted not to join up with the U21 squad on two occasions this year and as Crawford prepares to name his squad for a Euro qualifying double header against Bosnia and Luxembourg next month, he will again be without the forward.

Odubeko is eligible for Nigeria and they are very keen to add him to their squad as the former St Joseph's Boys player remains to be convinced about his international allegiance to Ireland.

"He won't be involved in this camp," Crawford said of Odubeko who declined a place in the U21 squad for a series of friendly games in May/June.

"Mipo has a decision to make, he has a choice, our lines of communication will always be open. What we should be talking about is the players who are involved, the likes of Ryan Johansson who fought tooth and nail to be involved with the U21s, that's the type of player you need in the building, players who are proud to put on the jersey and will work as hard as they can to make sure that this team can achieve as much as they can in this upcoming campaign."

Last month, Kenny talked up the player's ability but admitted that his international future was still in doubt.

"He's a very good player in terms of a prospect," Kenny said. "He's scored some goals for West Ham U-23s. Jim [Crawford] wanted to call him up and he seemed happy to come up but there was a change of plan. I spoke to his agent who seems quite influential in the proceedings and they said they were going to take some time to find out, and just concentrate on the club career and not make any international decisions yet. That's the way the agent was thinking."