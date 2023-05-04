Top civil servant Brendan Gleeson convinced by HRI argument to bump up prize funds making Ireland an attractive racing location

A horse and jockey make their way out to the track. — © SPORTSFILE

The Secretary General of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has offered a robust defence of the level of spending on horse and greyhound racing while acknowledging that income from the betting levy is ‘part of the justification’ for the spend.

Brendan Gleeson faced questions on the Horse and Greyhound Fund at a Public Affairs Committee meeting this morning with Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy raising the FAI commissioned report questioning the use of public funds in that sector.

The document produced by KHSK floated the idea of a portion of betting tax income being used to fund football and highlighted how €1.5 billion of public money had been invested into the governing bodies of horse racing and greyhound racing across a 20-year period.

One element of the government response to probing of the subject is the assertion that betting tax income has not directly funded horse and greyhound racing since 2009.

However, Gleeson recognised the link between the two under questioning from Murphy and Green Party TD Marc O’Cathasaigh.

“In terms of the fund, well sure if I was the FAI I’d probably do a report like that as well.

“The fact is that, the state and successive government have felt these sectors deserve support for a variety of reasons including the economic benefit derived in rural communities,” said Gleeson who offered figures to highlight the return from horse racing in particular with a forthcoming Deloitte report set to measure the horse racing contribution at over €2bn.

“The advantages are that it provides certainty around funding in a way that successive governments have felt to be appropriate.”

O’Cathasaigh asked more specific questions around the role of excise duty in deciding the level of funding.

“There was a hypothecated tax up until 2009 but the reality is that what happens now is there’s a negotiation in the context of the normal estimates process every year and funding is made available through the estimates,” replied Gleeson.

“Now, part of the justification for that is that the cost, the full cost of the estimates, is more or less covered by the betting tax but there’s a tenuous link between the funding that is provided now and the betting tax. This betting tax is not taken out of one account and put into another account.”

In response, O’Cathasaigh declared that it is presented in the public eye that the money from betting covers the state outlay.

“To a large extent, that’s true,” replied Gleeson.

“There’s a betting tax there, it’s in the mid 90 millions, that’s correct, it covers or close to matches the cost of this - it’s not a strict process of hypothecation but it’s part of the policy picture that supports the investment of these sectors.”

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley asked Gleeson if he was comfortable about the level of state funding that is directed towards prize money with confirmation that €43.1m of the €76m allocated to the HRI in 2021 was used for that purpose.

Gleeson said he was ‘convinced’ by the HRI argument that bumping up prize funds was necessary for making Ireland an attractive racing location in the context of the bigger picture.

O’Cathasaigh raised concerns about the legislation which guarantees greyhound racing a 20pc split of funding when questions hang over the performance of that industry.

“Is there any flexibility at all?” he asked. “Let’s say one of them is performing in a way the state is happy with and the other isn’t.

“During Covid, we saw a situation where Horse Racing Ireland needed additional subvention but because we were locked into this rigid 80:20 split, we then had to top-up (greyhound racing) to the same amount.”