Took time for ‘penny to drop’ for Izzy Atkinson says Vera Pauw

Vera Pauw revealed that Izzy Atkinson’s late charge to the World Cup squad could have been guaranteed much sooner but it took some time for the “penny to drop” for the West Ham player.

Atkinson wasn’t mapped as a contender for the global showpiece in Australia and New Zealand, and wasn’t even named in the recent Zambia squad list.

However, she was a late call-up and after the struggling Megan Campbell was sent home to continue her uncertain fitness battle, Atkinson moved into the Drogheda woman’s lodgings – and now she has snapped up a lucrative place in the 23.

“We always said we all know Izzy has everything to be a super football player. But tactically the penny had to drop. And the pressure of a World Cup brings that.

“Players step up, players are so focused and concentrated on teamwork, because that is what makes the difference.

“We say already for months, maybe for years, if only the penny drops. So we have been working this week also with her very closely, what is her task on the pitch, off the pitch.

“The moment that… you probably don’t remember, but I remember exactly the moment against Zambia.

“If you make five runs, then you need to rest and recover for a moment. Any player. And usually she would turn – like that! - and be up-front.

“But now she first came back and she decided to not make that run, because she couldn’t anymore. She needed that little bit of time. And the ball came over and defensively she was there. That shows maturity in the game, that shows insight.

“I don’t know if you recognised that moment but that is why she performed so well against Zambia.

“Not just that moment, but that she has a better insight now in her role and task, so that her physical attributes and her technical attributes are coming out so much more than ever before.

“I’m sure her club is also happy with that, because being in contact with her coach a lot, also in her previous club, about how to get her to that level that she understands that role. So she grabbed her chance with both hands.”

Despite omitting fans’ favourite Leanne Kiernan, Pauw is convinced that she can find goals from elsewhere in a side that had been re-shaped since Kyra Carusa’s deployment as a target woman.

Pauw was as much concerned with Kiernan’s frailties in transition as she was confident she might supply goals with late arrivals from the bench. For Pauw, balance is key.

"Leanne only played 30 minutes for Liverpool all year. I gave her the chance [against Zambia] and she grabbed it with both hands. She did really, really well and we have supported her [through recovery from ankle surgery].

"But, as I explained, there is that final harsh decision that the technical staff must make. That is the reason why the decision was so hard and why we gave her all the chances.

“But the game is more than that part. I know what you say. It has been on the table. We discussed it at length. We went through video and went back.

“But if she cannot make those explosive actions - on the other side - when that tiredness is coming in, the goals against start there.

“This goes into very technical details, which I am happy to share with you, but if there is a player that controls their game by being creative and other aspects, you see players that are really stepping up a level and there are players coming in.

"For every position we have two players in the system that we play, the system we can change You need to calculate for a change in the fifth minute.

“Yes, we’ve been discussing last minute, the last ten minutes ,the bench, of course we did that. But you don’t have more than two players per position, so if one gets injured, you’re there with that issue.”