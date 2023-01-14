Tommy Tiernan was looking for buried treasure. He was on a search for the child inside the legend, for that inner chamber where he could unlock Roy Keane’s psychic wounds, those secret lesions that burned him into greatness on a football field.

But the Navan Sigmund Freud was dealing with a horse of a different colour here. The Cork man wasn’t for opening these kinds of doors, maybe for the simple reason that there are no such doors inside him to open.

Nevertheless, Tommy T had to try, for this is the shtick that has made his interview show on RTÉ a smash hit. Tiernan is a modern kind of Irish man: a sensitive man, a bloke who communes with his feelings, a man who can hug another man, a man who ponders what it means to be a man — a new man for the dawning of the age of Aquarius, so to speak.

In this guise, he is in permanent danger of coming across as a risible showbiz luvvie, a gushing fountain of mush and sentiment where feelings are everything and intellect is nowhere. One has met enough of these professional beta males to know that this is often a pose, a humblebrag — solipsism dressed up as sensitivity, narcissism dressed up as empathy.

Tiernan generally manages to sidestep this façade, courtesy of his wicked sense of humour, his mischievous self-awareness and a matured emotional intelligence. Unusually enough for television, he is comfortable with grown-up conversation, maybe because he is comfortable in his own skin when diving deep into the kind of material normally reserved for psychoanalysis behind closed doors.

This is flammable material. Not many TV types would dare to try it, but he does, and he does it very well. The show is customised to fit his personality like a glove. He is able to navigate its awkward terrain with a lightness of touch and a seriousness of subject matter that encompasses the human comedy in all its tragedy and farce.

​Crucially, therefore, his guests seem to trust him intuitively. They come to meet him anticipating a deeper dive than normal. They are ready to offload their sins, as it were.

So, in passing it might be observed that for a fella who spent a great deal of his career taking the unmerciful piss out of Irish Catholicism, he has become a sort of priest in the confessional himself.

It’s just that instead of the dark box built into the wall of your local church, his confessional is hosted for the world to see under the bright lights of a television studio.

He would surely be a monsignor by now, if he had taken the cloth. But anyway, ‘Father Tommy’ has the kind of devoted flock nowadays that would be the envy of many a bishop.

The first show of his new season was aired last Saturday night. And because it was Keane, the producers decided to hand over more than half the programme to him, rather than the usual third or so. They could have trimmed a few minutes off the end of it because by that stage Tiernan was repeatedly running into a concrete wall. Like many an opposing midfielder in Keane’s prime, this was another player who wasn’t getting much change out of him.

For all that one might scoff at the standard narcissism of your showbusiness fauna, theirs is a tough school when work is scarce and nobody wants to know you. But it’s a kindergarten compared to the school that Keane came out of, and ultimately conquered.

“It’s like looking at meself,” quipped Tiernan as Keane took his seat in the chair opposite, a face-off featuring grey beards on both faces. But by the end of this therapy session it was pretty obvious that we were looking at two very different people.

This was a clash of cultures between someone who is a talker and someone who was a doer. It was a clash of cultures between a man who is all words, and a man who was all action.

Tiernan may be an emblem in this country for a certain kind of touchy-feely masculinity that is currently fashionable in the hipster quarter, but Keane is the emblem for the kind of alpha male that many young men would still love to be.

One would guesstimate that the latter cohort is much larger than the former, it’s just that they have no voice among the chattering classes and assorted liberalati that dominate the discourse. Keane is their man. He is the living embodiment of that most old-fashioned of archetypes, the man in the arena taking on all comers and beating them all. He is a working class Gary Cooper: the sheriff, the fighter, the hero.

And sitting across from him here in this studio is his antithesis: the glib patter-merchant, the smart alec, the stand-up comedian who would soon be sitting down if push came to shove and hardy came to hardy.

Ah, but things are a bit more complicated than that, of course, for Tiernan showed plenty of courage back in the day when his satire was too outrageous for the comfortable Catholic classes of middle Ireland.

Like Keane himself in the centre of the pitch, Tommy T did a bit of slashing and burning all round him too, back in his wilder years with the microphone. And Keane, it turns out, wasn’t just an all-action man of purely physical expression. When he started talking for real we discovered in fact that he was brilliant with words; that he could do verbal expression too; that this was a thoroughbred athlete with a very fine mind also.

So, they did find some common ground, the pair of them. It was just that when Tiernan went all luvvie with him, Keane reverted to type. He is an institutionalised professional sportsman, at the end of the day, Clive. There is only so far he can go with the namby-pamby stuff, in all fairness.

“How much did you cry?” asks Tommy, sharing and caring. “How did [it] affect you emotionally — did you cry?” Keane, politely incredulous: “When I was playing?”

“Yeah.” Insert eye-roll emoji here. “No, no,” comes a reply that is far more mannerly than what he is probably thinking inside. Every question of this nature takes the interlocutor further down a Keane-shaped cul-de-sac. Relationships with his missus, with his children, with his dogs: does he find the unconditional love of a dog “inspiring”? Oh Ffs. No. And it’s all grand with the wife and kids too, thanks for asking.

​Roy is not playing ball with this game of maudlin virtue signalling. The game that he actually did play ball in, knocked that kind of sentimentality out of him a lifetime ago. He has been far too hardened by that savage culture to tolerate the kind of self-indulgent twaddle that Tiernan might be found spouting among a conclave of unemployed actors in a pub in Galway.

Naturally, Tommy also wanted to talk about Daddy. There is a certain kind of artistic chap who likes nothing better than to spend his days fondling that old psychic staple, the Oedipus complex. So, he asks Roy, were you “looking for a father figure when you went to England?” At which point we reach a sort of comical parting of the philosophical ways. Again, the answer is “No”. A fairly curt no, at that. Then, perhaps out of politeness, he throws him a bone. “But I was surrounded by good senior players.”

Have to say, I burst out laughing at that point. There was Tommy T trying to go all John McGahern on him, and here was Roy going all old pro, the pair of them completely at cross purposes. Tiernan wanted to discuss their father issues, Keane ended up talking about “Scholesy”, “Butty” and “Giggsy”.

A man of the arts meets a man of action and sometimes they just cannot pass the ball to each other, no matter how hard they try.