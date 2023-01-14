| 3.2°C Dublin

Tommy Tiernan discovered that Roy Keane’s defensive game is still as strong as ever

Tommy Conlon

Tommy Tiernan interviewing Roy Keane. &lsquo;It&rsquo;s like looking at meself,&rsquo; quipped Tiernan. But by the end of this therapy session it was pretty obvious that we were looking at two very different people. Expand

Tommy Tiernan was looking for buried treasure. He was on a search for the child inside the legend, for that inner chamber where he could unlock Roy Keane’s psychic wounds, those secret lesions that burned him into greatness on a football field.

But the Navan Sigmund Freud was dealing with a horse of a different colour here. The Cork man wasn’t for opening these kinds of doors, maybe for the simple reason that there are no such doors inside him to open.

