Tommy Conlon: 'We shouldn't have allowed Keane's 'Mother Teresa' jibe to become lasting caricature of a decent man'

The long fella has been brought in to fulfil a new-look role of 'Interim Deputy CEO', where presumably he will play alongside Gary Owens, the 'Interim CEO' who was formally unveiled to the public only last Monday. Together with their chum Roy Barrett, the FAI chairman appointed earlier this month, they have become the Three Degrees in suits, the Brendon Batson, Cyrille Regis and Laurie Cunningham of Abbotstown.

They will do very well if they end up as popular or as fondly remembered as the West Brom boys of the late 1970s. It's a tall order for any administrator in any sport to be remembered at all, never mind fondly. Barrett and Owens are largely unknown outside of Dublin's high-end business circles. Quinn brings charisma to the table. He is that rarest of creatures, a former pro footballer who has migrated to the corporate sector and learned to speak the jargon. It's a journey usually reserved among professional sportsmen for those who play rugby union.

Quinn's profile as a pundit, his adventures as chairman of Sunderland in the late 2000s and his general accessibility have kept him in the public eye for most of his life beyond the dressing room.

No one was jumping up and down with excitement last week when news of his appointment broke. That is partly because he had become a fixture in Irish life for decades already. And partly because he can come across as well-meaning but bland, a commentator who usually pulls his punches. And partly, at least, because of the peculiarly cynical attitude towards someone who has a reputation for being something of a goody two-shoes.

The 'Mother Teresa' jibe that Roy Keane infamously tattooed on him all those years ago is still resonating.

It was funny at the time but it was also a mean and bitter remark. Quinn had raised £1m from his testimonial game in May 2002. He gave it all away to charity.

It was a landmark act of generosity from a representative of a profession that was by then becoming notorious for its wealth and greed. In passing, it set a new bar for his contemporaries; it placed a moral obligation on other millionaire footballers to donate substantial chunks from their testimonials to charity too.

Obviously it was the Saipan bother that triggered the caustic comment from Keane, but there was a poisonous tang of begrudgery too. Quinn had won widespread praise for his gesture and Keane evidently resented it. One of them was giving, the other was unforgiving. One of them was the class prefect, the other the class rebel. And in the popular imagination there was only going to be one winner of this particular clash.

But in hindsight, we shouldn't have allowed Keane's put-down to become a lasting caricature of its victim. Quinn had done something exceptionally decent with his money. And he is patently a decent, affable bloke. You'd go for the lock of pints with him. You'd go for them with Roy too, but he'd be on the water and you'd be walking on eggshells.

And anyway, speaking of pints, Quinn in his day drank enough of them to sink the Titanic. His legs weren't just long, they were hollow too. So, if the legendary nun of the slums of Calcutta was really anything like him, she'd have become the patron saint of porter instead.

There is another caricature that has also stuck with him to this day. It is much funnier, more benign and probably closer to the truth of who he was, and maybe still is. Yes, it is the disco pants, the famous dance floor duds that were immortalised in song by his fans at Manchester City and then Sunderland. The lyrics aren't quite Leonard Cohen.

Niall Quinn's disco pants are the best. They go up from his arse to his chest. They are better than Adam & the Ants. Niall Quinn's disco pants.

Long story short, on a night out during a pre-season jaunt to Italy in 1992, Quinn ended up in a boxing match of sorts with his City teammate, the hard man Steve McMahon. His T-shirt got ripped or bloodied or both. He whipped it off. It was a hot night, he was wearing a pair of cut-off denim shorts. He was subsequently spotted by a couple of City supporters, boogying the night away at a club, shirtless but in said shorts. The legend was born. He says it will follow him to his grave. And so it should, certainly ahead of Saipan or Keane or Mother T.

In his new role, one would hope he will never swap his metaphorical disco pants for the dead shroud of the official blazer. He can speak the business lingo but he shouldn't; there is Barrett and Owens to do that. He remains as prone as ever to platitudes and waffle and Pollyanna levels of optimism but he should tone this and rediscover the authentic spirit with which he played the game, and with which he lived the life. He will make better, truer decisions if he does.

It means not pandering to the fans and grassroots; it means dishing out the tough medicine if he has to. It also means that he is their ambassador in the offices where important discussions are imminent. It means parking Quinn the vanilla TV pundit, the corporate schmoozer, and returning to the persona that made him beloved back in the day.

Of course, everyone changes, everyone grows up, but if he wants the FAI to connect with its public again, he could start with himself first and remake the connection that somehow dwindled between then and now.

Sunday Indo Sport