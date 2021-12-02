Tomas Soucek vows to add to goal tally after ending drought against Brighton

Tomas Soucek has vowed to stay on the goal trail for West Ham after ending his drought against Brighton.

Czech Republic midfielder Soucek was West Ham’s joint top scorer last season, alongside striker Michail Antonio, with 10 goals.

But Soucek found the net for only the second time for his club this season – and the first time in 18 matches – in Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw.

“I was happy to score the goal and help the team at the start,” he said.

“It has been a long time since I scored, in the first game of the season, so I hope I will add many goals in the future.”

West Ham were unable to add to Soucek’s first-half header and paid the price a minute from time when Neal Maupay equalised for Brighton with a spectacular overhead kick.

“We were winning 1-0 and maybe should have had the second goal but we conceded, so we are disappointed,” added Soucek.

“It’s frustrating because it was one we wanted to win. It was a bad goal for us. I have to say it was a nice goal, but it was our mistake and we should play better than that.

“We should keep the ball better and maybe we didn’t deserve to win for our performance, but we were so close so it’s disappointing.”

The Brighton match was the first of nine West Ham face in December, with leaders Chelsea the visitors on Saturday lunchtime.

“I look forward to this period because we only play games,” said Soucek.

“It’s the best time for us and I look forward to every game, and it’s another important one for us against Chelsea on Saturday.”