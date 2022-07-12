Nathan Collins may have become the most expensive Irish player in history, but the real excitement comes from the belief Wolves may just be another step on his journey.

The inflation of prices at the top end of the Premier League meant it was only going to be a matter of time before a player overtook Robbie Keane and scaled the €20m hurdle.

Indeed, the fact it’s taken until 2022 for this to happen is more a reflection of how the Irish production line of talent has slowed down.

The generation of players born in the mid to late 1990s have struggled to rub shoulders with the big boys of the game, but the 21st century crop are starting to write a new story.

Collins was born in 2001, and his €24m relocation from Burnley to Wolves follows on from his €14m switch to Turf Moor from Stoke just last summer.

Gavin Bazunu, a child of 2002, is settling into life at Southampton after a transfer that could eventually be worth in the region of €18.5m.

Derby’s financial picture is likely to lower any fee for Jason Knight, yet it’s easy to see him generating big bucks in the coming years.

Yet it’s possible that Collins might set a very high ceiling if he can make it work at Wolves.

The Leixlip man is from a football family and, as a consequence, he has entered the game with his eyes open and steadying influences around him.

His father David was at Liverpool when they won the league in 1990, a promising youth dogged by injuries who never got to fulfil his potential as a consequence.

Uncle Eamon has played and managed at a good level, in addition to working as an agent which has naturally given him an insight into all aspects of the business.

There has been a methodical approach to Collins’ development. Other players might have jumped at the news of interest from Manchester United and Arsenal when he was a teenager at Stoke.

Indeed, the Manchester United link is long-standing and persistent, a reflection of the respect within the game for the ability of the defender. Arsenal were on the scene around the same time Burnley came knocking.

But the collective feeling in the Collins camp was that Burnley was the right fit after Stoke, even if some of the reasoning was thrown off course by a fraught year for the Clarets.

From the outside, they looked like a stable operation and the feeling was that working under Sean Dyche would be good for the Cherry Orchard product.

As it happened, Dyche didn’t finish the season in charge and Burnley lost their top-flight status, yet Collins did enough in his short run in the side to prove he belonged at that level. His Irish exploits over the summer reminded people of that.

There’s a logic behind picking Wolves as the next destination.

After a top-half finish last term, with new boss Bruno Lage making a good impression, they are now firmly established as a Premier League operation; there’s little danger of the Molineux club suddenly becoming a contender for the drop.

They have a clear vacancy to fill after the departure of Romain Saiss and the well-sourced reports in the UK say that Lage wants Collins because of his versatility and the ability to switch between a back three and a back four.

What’s more relevant from that is that the financial commitment removes any doubt over where Collins stands in their plans.

He’s coming in to play regularly and, similar to the Bazunu move, the speed of deal completion points to assertiveness on behalf of the buyer. Evidently, there was no willingness from any side for this to drag on and become a saga. There were no games being played in that regard. The priority is for Collins to just keep playing games of football.

It’s going to be fascinating to see how it plays out from here. He’s just 21 years of age, with the physical and technical attributes needed at the highest level. Attitude is not an issue, with leadership skills marking him out from peers and, while there’s always a grey area over how a player will cope when they are expected to deliver on a price tag, Collins has the profile to go higher up the ladder again.

This morning, he is a €24m player. In his future, he can become the first Irishman to cross the €50m threshold.