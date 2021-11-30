‘To see Dundalk, who should be embracing mental health, being sponsored by a gambling company was crass’ – Drogheda chairman Conor Hoey hits out at club stances

Drogheda United chairman Conor Hoey has called on League of Ireland clubs to separate themselves from bookmakers and says his club have refused offers of sponsorship from gambling companies.

Concern is regularly expressed at the number of shirt sponsors in club football in England.

In recent years, Bohemians and Waterford have had gambling companies as shirt sponsors but no longer do so, while Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers both had betting companies as their main shirt sponsors this season. Hoey says it's an issue which the league here needs to face up to.

"I don't want to pick on Shamrock Rovers, I understand the commercial needs," Hoey told LMFM. "We have been approached twice in the last year by major gambling and casino-type companies and both times the board has rejected the offers.

"The reason we've done that is, we are a community-based club, we have a stadium named after a mental health charity, I cannot be so hypocritical to stand there for one moment to say we believe in good mental health and are also sponsored by a gambling company.

"To see Dundalk, who should be embracing mental health, being sponsored by a gambling company was crass, I know most of the Dundalk supporters agree with me, and I hope the new regime in Dundalk address that.

"I am not anti-gambling, I have the odd bet but I don't like how synonymous gambling and the Premier League have become, the amount of shirts in the Premier League with betting companies on the front, you see betting companies on all the ads on TV and I don't want to see that coming into the League of Ireland.

"We see so many problems in Drogheda associated with gambling and as a club we have taken a strong stance on it, I'd love to see other clubs in the league equally adopt a strong stance on it, we are meant to be a league that looks after the community does the right thing," added Hoey, who said one of the offers from a gambling company, which the club rejected, was three times more than the deal they agreed upon.

"It's easy to take this money from the gambling company but sometimes you've got to have principles, stand up for what's right, I'd rather take a much smaller sponsorship from a local company in the community than a gambling company that destroys lives.

"Kids think gambling is football and football is gambling, that leads to addiction, it's the association of gambling with football and that you can't enjoy a sport without gambling, that's the danger. As a league, what I'd like to see is for us to come together and take a stance next year."