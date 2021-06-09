'To go into the future with this club is a great feeling' - Leeds forward Tyler Roberts signs new three-year deal

Tyler Roberts had one year remaining on his previous contract with Leeds (Frank Augstein/PA)

Leeds forward Tyler Roberts has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The Wales international had one year remaining on his previous deal after joining from West Brom in January 2018.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals in 82 games for the club.

He made 28 appearances in all competitions last season, starting in 14 Premier League games and stepping off the bench on 13 other occasions, scoring his first top-flight goal in Leeds’ penultimate league match, a 2-0 win at Southampton.

Roberts told Leeds’ official website: “To be rewarded and go into the future with this club is definitely a proud moment for me and a great feeling.

“Last season was a season full of ups, nobody outside of our team and Leeds expected us to do that well really.

“There was a lot of talk before the season about how our style wouldn’t work and what was going to happen, but the boys were great and we kept at it, we have a great manager who trusts in the way that we play and it showed in our performances this season.

“It was great to be a part of it. Playing in the big games and battling with the best was a great experience.”

Roberts was included in Robert Page’s 26-man Wales squad for Euro 2020 despite being sent home early before their 2022 World Cup qualifying win against the Czech Republic in March.

Roberts, Hal Robson-Kanu and Rabbi Matondo were thrown out of the squad for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

But Roberts won his 14th cap for his country when starting in last Saturday’s goalless friendly against Albania in Cardiff.

Wales play their opening Euro 2020 group game on Saturday against Switzerland in Baku, Azerbaijan.