Timo Werner has set his sights firmly on titles with Chelsea

Timo Werner, pictured, has set an immediate target on titles as he settles in at Chelsea (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Timo Werner has insisted he made the “hard decision” to join Chelsea in order to win top titles.

The £53million RB Leipzig recruit admitted interest from the likes of Liverpool, but revealed Frank Lampard sold him to Chelsea on his Stamford Bridge vision.

Werner hailed Lampard’s £200million Chelsea overhaul, backing the Blues to capitalise on that rebuild and chase major honours in England.

Liverpool had shown strong early interest in Werner but where the Reds baulked at the fee due to the coronavirus impact Chelsea were able to swoop for one of Europe’s top talents.

Now settling into life at Stamford Bridge, Werner insisted Chelsea quickly became his top choice once Lampard explained his Stamford Bridge plans.

“I’ve come here to win titles, Chelsea is a big club and a club that always wants to win,” said Werner.

“For me I always want to win every game. So it’s clear we want to win titles.

“Now we have a very strong team and a young team that can develop, and can go through a period of a long time where we can stay together, because we are young and we want to win.

“And that’s a good way for what I want to reach here.

“Because I am here to win titles and win a lot of games, as many games as possible.

“I wanted to come to the Premier League because it’s the world’s best league, and for me it’s the best feeling to play in front of Premier League fans.

“When we played at Tottenham with Leipzig it was crazy, really crazy to play there in front of the people.

“So I wanted to have the feeling to play in the Premier League, to play for such a big club like Chelsea. And that’s why I came here.

“When I decided to leave Leipzig I talked to different clubs, of course, next to Chelsea, there were some other clubs that I talked to.

“But for me I don’t want to talk about so much about other clubs, because in the end I decided for Chelsea.

“Of course there were some other clubs also, like Liverpool – who have a great team, and also maybe I can fit good to some other teams.

“But at the end I decided to join Chelsea because for me it was the best decision I can take. Not only because of the style of football but also because of what they have shown to me.

“I think it was a hard decision in the end but I am very, very excited and proud that I decided like this because now when I have been here for at least one and a half months, it feels right.

“It feels good. The team is brilliant. We have some very good, but always calm and nice players. It is fun to player here at Chelsea and to be part of the team.

“We can do very well with this team in the next few months and the next few years.”

Lampard sold Werner on Chelsea as much on his man management skills as outlining a bold vision for the west Londoners’ future.

Werner revealed Lampard sent him video clips of his attacking blueprint for Chelsea, in pursuing the highly-regarded German striker’s signature.

“It was a strange time, we couldn’t meet each other and we met each other here for the first time because of the virus,” said Werner.

“But he called me a lot, we had a lot of conversations, he texted me a lot and he sent me some videos where he could show me what style of football he wants to play.

“So for me those were important things to know about moving to a new club.

“Because I loved to play for Leipzig and everything was well for me there.

“So it was really important for me to come to a team with a vision that fits my style of football.

“And I think the whole Premier League fits very well to my style of football, because it’s so fast, and fast players have really good space. Space to go there and play well.

“And it was really important that he gave me the feeling that the system he wants to play will fit me very well.

“The conversation with him was also really important, he’s a very nice and calm guy, who makes it clear what he wants and what his football style is.

“And he makes it clear that you’re not only a player but also a person.

“Not like a friend because he’s the manager and you have to have a respectful relationship.

“But also he sees you the other way, as a person, not just as a footballer, so that was really impressive for me and that’s one of the reasons why I came here.”

