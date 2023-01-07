Time to shine: Irish players looking to make an impact in the FA Cup

Will Smallbone of Stoke City celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship clash with Preston North End at Deepdale last October.

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United

1 Mark McGuinness

It was a busy week for the Ireland U21 defender: a league win and clean sheet on Monday, his 22nd birthday on Thursday and a big FA Cup game today against an in-form Newcastle. McGuinness has been quietly building up his career after he opted to leave Arsenal in 2021 and has played a huge part for the Owls, with 14 clean sheets in his 25 games. Premier League opposition will be a test of what he’s really made of, but McGuinness is a player on the up. ​

2 Andy Lyons

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Red tape denied Lyons a league debut last week, but he has the all clear to play for Blackpool at home to Forest today, and boss Michael Appleton is considering whether to throw Lyons in now to assess his readiness for the real stuff in the Championship.

3 Will Smallbone

Hartlepool v Stoke City

With just one win in six games, it’s been a grim time for Stoke fans and Ireland U21 cap Smallbone has been one of the few positives in a dismal season. He’s thankfully getting game time while on loan from Southampton (unlike other loanees Liam Delap and Gavin Kilkenny). Given their struggles, the Potters might need some magic from their talisman to get something away to Hartlepool.​​

4 Thomas O’Connor

Coventry v Wrexham

Made the brave call to drop into non-league football when denied game time at Burton Albion and the Kilkenny native has been rewarded in Wales. Fifteen games for a Wrexham side now backed by Hollywood money with an eye on promotion, and at 23, O’Connor needs to be back in the Football League.

​5 Sinclair Armstrong

Fleetwood v QPR

QPR have​ been protective of the teenager since his first league start in October but could unleash him in the FA Cup away to Fleetwood today. The impending sale of striker Chris Willock to Scotland (Rangers) could open a door for the ex-Shamrock Rovers attacker.

6 Connor Ronan & 7 Joe Hodge

Liverpool v Wolves

Injuries picked up on their winter training camp on top of a moan from their manager Julen Lopetegui about the timing of this fixture should see Wolves make changes for their game away to Liverpool and that could see their young Irish duo get a run. Ronan will soon turn 24 and needs to move on, so this could be his last chance to impress for Wanderers, but an Anfield start for Hodge (20) would be a great stage for him and his undeniable talents.