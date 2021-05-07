'Time to hit restart button and get myself sorted' - Shane Duffy returns to Brighton after spell with Celtic

Shane Duffy says he will "hit the restart button" in his career after confirmation that his time at Celtic is at an end.

Duffy is on loan to the Bhoys from Brighton for the season but has not featured in their last 10 games. Cetic have two games left to play in a miserable season but the Derry native will have no part due to injury as he's returning to Brighton.

"Grateful for the opportunity to get the chance to play for a club that many dream about doing. Thanks to the supporters and the players for helping me through a tough year on and off the field. Not many know what goes on behind the scenes. Time to hit restart button and get myself sorted. Celtic football club will always have a place in my heart," Duffy said in a post on Instagram.

Duffy had a good start to his time at Parkhead but suffered as Neil Lennon's side began to struggle and he was dropped for a spell while also battling with injury. Duffy has been outspoken about abuse he suffered online, including taunts about the death of his father last year.

Stephen Kenny will be in touch with the player and Brighton to see if Duffy can be included in the Ireland squad for a training camp and two friendly games next month.