Tickets.ie crashes due to high volume of ticket demand for Liam Miller testimonial

Ticketing website Tickets.ie crashed this morning due to a high volume of traffic seeking to purchase tickets for the Liam Miller testimonial at Páirc Uí Chaoimh next month.

Ticketing website Tickets.ie crashed this morning due to a high volume of traffic seeking to purchase tickets for the Liam Miller testimonial at Páirc Uí Chaoimh next month.

Up to 38,000 tickets for the game between a Manchester United XI, managed by Roy Keane and an Ireland/Celtic XI on September 25 were due to go on sale at 10am.

A spokesperson for Tickets.ie confirmed that theyexperienced 'technical difficulties' related to the volume of traffic and would have the issue resolved shortly. The site was back up and running just before 11am.

Tickets for the game can also be purchased at participating Centra and Supervalu stores.

The game was originally due to take place at Turner's Cross and the 7,000 tickets available were snapped up in minutes. The game was re-fixed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh after negotiations with the GAA.

Those who purchased tickets for Turner's Cross game were accommodated before the remaining tickets went on sale this morning.

Read more: 'If you can't help an ex-teammate then I don't see why you're on this planet' - Roy Keane on Liam Miller testimonial

More to follow

Online Editors