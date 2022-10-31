Three of the best: The top Irish performers from the weekend

Derby County's David McGoldrick with the match ball following the Sky Bet League One match at Pride Park Stadium, Derby

Plenty of Irish were in action in the weekend games but here are the three standout players.

David McGoldrick (Derby County)

The Derby striker hit his first career hat-trick inside the first half on Sunday, as his side defeated Bristol Rovers, who had not lost in their previous nine.

McGoldrick, who won 14 caps with Ireland, has made a solid start to the campaign with five goals and two assists across 13 games for the Rams.

The 34-year-old had a 100pc shots on target rate, the best on the pitch, while his former Ireland teammate James Collins also hit the target, as Derby climbed to seventh in League One.

“Everyone wants to retire and say they’ve scored a hat-trick and I’m no different,” said McGoldrick after the win.

“We needed to get a win and I’m happy that I contributed towards it. I thought the hat-trick was never going to come, but to score it in the first-half with my kids being here, it’s a great feeling.”

Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers)

Gaffney’s strike against Derry on Sunday ensured Shamrock Rovers lifted the league title off the back of a win, as the striker’s purple patch continued.

The Galway native is in the running to win this year’s Player of the Year award, and picked up another Man of the Match award in front of a packed Tallaght Stadium.

Rory Gaffney, centre, celebrates with Shamrock Rovers team-mates Andy Lyons, left, and Richie Towell after scoring in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Derry City at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Rory Gaffney, centre, celebrates with Shamrock Rovers team-mates Andy Lyons, left, and Richie Towell after scoring in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Derry City at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a terrific year, with ten goals and ten assists in the league, as well as three goals and three assists on their European journey this season.

Gaffney collected his second league medal with the Hoops, who face Djurgardens on Thursday before their league campaign concludes at UCD on Sunday.

“To be involved in the three in a row, where else would you want to be in Ireland playing football. It’s been a great night and a great season,” said Gaffney on Sunday.

Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)

The Ireland international produced yet another stunning display as Shelbourne lifted their third Women’s National League title on Saturday.

After a tight first half at Wexford, the Reds came out firing after the break as Larkin’s wonderful solo run and finish made it 4-0.

Abbie Larkin of Shelbourne celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the SSE Airtricity Women's National League win over Wexford Youths at Ferrycarrig Park in Wexford. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Abbie Larkin of Shelbourne celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the SSE Airtricity Women's National League win over Wexford Youths at Ferrycarrig Park in Wexford. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The 17-year-old’s work rate and link up play was superb, and was key to Shelbourne securing three points in the winner-takes-all clash.

The midfielder was also named in the final WNL Team of the Week, and will hope to make it a double when Shels take on Athlone in next Sunday's FAI Women's Cup final.

“It means a lot to all of us,” Larkin told the Irish Independent after Shels made it back-to-back title wins. “It’s been a tough season, some results didn’t go our way, but we got our heads down and performed well. It's amazing.”