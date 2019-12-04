The FAI's main sponsors Three have decided not to renew their deal with the association.

The FAI's main sponsors Three have decided not to renew their deal with the association.

Three Ireland announce decision not to renew sponsorship deal with FAI

The mobile phone operator released a statement today, confirming that their arrangement with the FAI will run out in July 2020.

The statement from Three's Chief Commercial Officer, Elaine Carey read: "Three has been a supporter of Irish football for 10 years with €30m invested in the game through our sponsorship fee and activations.

"Three has made the decision not to renew its sponsorship of Irish football when the current contract comes to an end at the end of July 2020.

"Having recently reviewed our full sponsorship portfolio, we have decided to consolidate our sponsorship investment in the area of music.

"At Three, we are entirely focussed on supporting the Irish Men’s team through what we hope will be an exciting and successful qualification for the UEFA European Football Championship and the Irish Women’s team in their qualification journey for the UEFA Women’s European Championship.

"We also wish the Irish teams at every level the very best in the future," Carey concluded.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, tickets to Ireland's against Scotland in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors