Thomas Partey says sorry to Arsenal fans as he becomes 14th player to see red under Mikel Arteta since 2019

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has apologised to the club’s supporters for his sending off against Liverpool that will see him missing this weekend's Premier League clash against Burnley at the

Emirates Stadium.

The Ghanaian, who darted back from the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday to make the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg for the Gunners, saw red following two yellow cards in the final three minutes of the match.

He had come on as a substitute in the last 15 minutes despite only landing back in London earlier in the afternoon following his country’s surprise exit from the Africa Cup of Nations at the group stage on Tuesday. He was determined to help his side reach Wembley, where Chelsea awaited the winners of last night's tie.

After initially starting the match on the bench, Partey entered the fray late in the second half but his commitment to the cause backfired when a late lunge on Fabinho saw him dismissed.

The 28-year-old explained his moment of madness to Arsenal fans on Instagram, claiming that his tough tackling nature is his “personality” - but vowed to work hard to make amends.

Expand Close Thomas Partey's apology on his Instagram story / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Thomas Partey's apology on his Instagram story

His Instagram story post read: “(I) am responsible for anything that happened and will take all the critiques, I should be more intelligent not to get in a challenge already booked but this is my personality. I like to fight for every ball.

“I love this club and I love my country even though things sometimes don't happen how I wanted, I would continue to work harder to make things right.

“I came back (from AFCON duty) with the mentality to make myself available for the team to get to the (Carabao Cup) final but it did not happen as planed (sic).

“I will continue to give my all when I am on the field of play because this is my life and this is what I chose to do.

“(I) am not happy with all that happened yesterday and at the AFCON but I understand only with hard work things will change so I will continue to work hard to change this.”

Defeat in the Carabao Cup semi-final means the Gunners blew their last realistic chance of picking up silverware this season, as Liverpool marched onto the February 27 final against Chelsea.

Partey's red card will suspend him for Arsenal's match at home to bottom club Burnley on Sunday, with the Gunners already light in midfield.

The Ghanaian international joins Granit Xhaka on the suspended list after the Swiss midfielder picked up a red card in the Carabao Cup first-leg against Liverpool, while Mohamed Elneny is at AFCON with Egypt and Ainsley Maitland-Niles joined Roma on loan last week.

Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard are likely to start Sunday's visit of Burnley alongside Emile Smith Rowe, while the Gunners have been linked with a loan move for Juventus' Arthur Melo.

Partey's red card on Thursday night is also the 14th sending off Arsenal have received since Mikel Arteta took over at the club in December 2019 - a figure higher than any other top-flight club in that time.