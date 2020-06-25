'This team have been fabulous and they deserve the glory coming their way' - Graeme Souness

Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) celebrates scoring in the win over Crystal Palace before the title was sealed the following day (Paul Ellis/NMC Pool/PA)

Former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness saluted Jurgen Klopp's Premier League champions, as they ended the club's enduring 30-year wait for to clinch the English league title.

Chelsea's 2-1 win against Manchester City confirmed Liverpool's title triumph, with fireworks erupting around Merseyside as the club's title drought came to an end.

"This team have been fabulous and they deserve the glory coming their way," Souness told Sky Sports.

"It's not just the last two seasons. You go back two years when they lost in the Champions League to Real Madrid and came back to win it the next year. They last year when the got 97 points and just missed out on the title, but they bounced back and now they have won it.

"You can't say they are going to dominate from now on, but this is a really, really special team. If you are playing against them, you have to be prepared to go to war with them. In midfield they get after you and the front three punished you nine times out of ten.

"Will you beat Van Dijk? No. They have the best goal keeper, the best two attacking full-backs in the game.

"The things that jump out about this Liverpool team is they are so consistent. The consistency they have shown the last two seasons have been first class. They are worthy champions and no one could deny that."

Souness was joined on Sky Sports by his former Liverpool team-mate Phil Thompson in hailing Liverpool's triumphs as he declared the club is back where he believes they belong.

"We are back on our perch," he declared, referencing a comment from Alex Ferguson after he vowed to knock Liverpool off their pedestal as the kings of English football when he took over as Manchester United manager back in 1996.

"It's been a long time coming, but we are back. It's been a long time, it's been a generation. We've had the Champions League, but Liverpool has always been about winning the league and we have not been able to get our hands on it.

"This has been a burden to everyone and to Jurgen Klopp, I offer my congratulations. They have been a pleasure to watch. I wanted to see us winning the Premier League title, it has been the holy grail and we have done it tonight.

"We have been successful with trophies we have won down the years, but no team has been as good as this one. This team deserves it.

"To get 97 points last season and come second, there was a lot of people giggling and saying we wouldn't get a chance again, but they've done it."

