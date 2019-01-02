'This is awful' - Gary Lineker slams top English clubs as price list for being a mascot is revealed

Swansea City have been criticised for charging fans £478 to be mascots, with Gary Lineker among those suggesting the vast sums top Premier League clubs are charging their junior supporters is 'awful'.

The Welsh club were relegated from the Premier League last season, with the overall cost for a 'match-day mascot package' to walk out alongside the Swansea player coming as a surprise to many observers.

Swansea are currently benefitting from windfall payments from the Premier League and will also have their finances boosted by television revenue from the Football League's television deal with Sky Sports.

A Swansea spokesman told the BBC: "We've reduced prices this year following relegation, from £450 plus VAT to £399 plus VAT for weekend, and £349 plus VAT for weekday matches. We also give one space free to charity every match and this was brought in this season."

Swansea are not the only English club club charging sizeable fees for youngsters to walk onto the pitch alongside their heroes, with West Ham topping the pricing charts as they will give young fans the experience of a lifetime if their parents hand over a whopping £700.

Champions League competitors Tottenham ask fans to pay £405 to step onto the pitch alongside Harry Kane and his team-mates, with most mascot packages including a full kit and match tickets, photographs and autographs from players.

Oh come on, this is awful. Dreadful avarice. https://t.co/5BnZl9GXcn — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 2, 2019

Arsenal, Everton, Chelsea, Fulham, Huddersfield, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Newcastle United and Southampton are among the clubs who offer free mascot experiences for young fans who are picked from the club's junior membership database, but this price chart confirms others are cashing on the loyalty of their supporters:

West Ham - £700

Leicester City - £600

Tottenham Hotspur - £405

Wolves - £395

Crystal Palace - £375

Brighton - £350

Burnley - £300

Cardiff City - £255

Watford - £250

Bournemouth - £185

