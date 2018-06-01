'This is a statement' - Ireland to wear kit with LGBT rainbow flag design for Saturday's friendly with USA
Ireland will wear a kit containing the rainbow flag colours of the LGBT movement in their international friendly with the United States this weekend.
The FAI announced that the numbers of the back of the player's shirts will be filled with the colours of the rainbow flag instead of the traditional white.
Martin O'Neill's side take on the United States in a friendly in Lansdowne Road on Saturday, and the FAI announced tonight that the side will wear the special kits in a show of solidarity with the LGBT community.
Irish football's governing body said that the gesture demonstrated their support for the LGBT movement, and forms part of UEFA's 'Equal Game' initiative.
"Not just a number, this is a statement. Ireland, supporting LGBT rights," the FAI wrote on their official Twitter account this evening.
The back of tomorrow’s match kit. Not just a number, this is a statement. Ireland, supporting #LGBT rights. 🏳️🌈🇮🇪 #EqualGame #COYBIG #COYGIG #IRLUSA pic.twitter.com/Becg6ki0VW— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 1, 2018
Online Editors