'This is a statement' - Ireland to wear kit with LGBT rainbow flag design for Saturday's friendly with USA

Independent.ie

Ireland will wear a kit containing the rainbow flag colours of the LGBT movement in their international friendly with the United States this weekend.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/this-is-a-statement-ireland-to-wear-kit-with-lgbt-rainbow-flag-design-for-saturdays-friendly-with-usa-36969924.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36969919.ece/1b98d/AUTOCROP/h342/FAITweet.jpg