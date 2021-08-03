'This is a special day for me and my family' - James McCarthy seals move to Celtic

Ireland international James McCarthy has vowed to deliver success for Celtic after he completed his move to the Parkhead club.

The 30-year-old was a free agent after his release from Crystal Palace and while he was linked with a move to Turkey at one stage, Celtic have lured the former Hamilton player back to his native Scotland, McCarthy unveiled alongside keeper Joe Hart as a new signing.

"To have signed for Celtic is a brilliant feeling and this is a special day for me and my family," he told the club's website.

"I know all about the club, the size of it and all the success it’s enjoyed, particularly in recent years. I’m looking forward to pulling on the Hoops, playing at Paradise and helping the team deliver more success to these amazing fans in the seasons ahead."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: "I’m delighted that we have signed two top-class players in Joe and James.

"Both of them have a wealth of experience at both club and international level, and that is something which can only benefit the squad, and I’m looking forward to working with both of them.

"I know our supporters will be well aware of both players, and I’m sure they’ll welcome them to the club and look forward to seeing both of them play for Celtic in the seasons ahead."