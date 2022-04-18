| 8.9°C Dublin

This is a Liverpool story that is impossible to ignore and three more trophies are now tantalisingly close

John Aldridge

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates in the FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium Expand

Another step closer to the ultimate glory for Liverpool.

I still don’t believe winning the quadruple of possible for this brilliant Liverpool team, but they are getting closer and closer to that impossible dream with each passing week.

