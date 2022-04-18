Another step closer to the ultimate glory for Liverpool.

I still don’t believe winning the quadruple of possible for this brilliant Liverpool team, but they are getting closer and closer to that impossible dream with each passing week.

Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester City at Wembley cleared another massive hurdle in Liverpool’s trophy chase and there is no doubt in my mind they can now win the two cup competitions they are contesting.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a ridiculous run of form and they can beat Chelsea in next month’s final.

And while you would never want to write off a gritty Villarreal side in the Champions League semi-final, Liverpool are strong favourites to go through over the two legs.

The trouble is, I don’t see Manchester City slipping up in their final seven Premier League matches and that means they will be crowned as champions once again.

Of course, nothing is certain in football and coming from the columnist who told all Sunday World readers in January that the title race was already over, I speak from experience here!

What we have to say is Liverpool have done a truly remarkable job to get themselves into the position they are in now, with seven Premier League games left to play, an FA Cup final on the horizon and the prospect pf a place in another Champions League final.

With the League Cup trophy already in the Anfield trophy cabinet, there have not been too many teams that have got this close to the quadruple in the history of the English game.

So all credit to Klopp and his players for putting together a run of results that has been out of this world, even though they have not always played at their very best over the last couple of months.

Mohamed Salah was horribly out of touch again at Wembley on Saturday, but Klopp has enough players in his squad to win matches when one of his star men is misfiring and Sadio Mane was the hero on Saturday.

His two goals blew City away in a brilliant first half from Liverpool and you have to question whether the battering they gave their big rivals will leave some lasting scars.

Pep Guardiola may have left a few of his big names out, as he is prioritising the Premier League and Champions League.

Yet that decision came back to bite him, as his move to leave first choice keeper Ederson out and stick Zack Steffen backfired horribly as he was at fault for Mane’s first goal.

Klopp picked Caoimhín Kelleher for the League Cup final a few weeks back and it proved to be the right decision, as the young Irishman had a stormer on the big stage.

Yet putting a player who is not used to that kind of stage is a risk and it backfired horribly for the American who was guarding City’s goal at Wembley.

Steffen was far from being City’s only problem, as they were outclassed in the midfield area, where Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita were outstanding for Liverpool.

Then Mane had the class to finish off City when the chances came his way and if it does come down to Liverpool against Manchester City in the Champions League final next month, they will be wary of Klopp’s side.

We know how desperate City are to win the biggest prize in European football for the first time and all the pressure will be on them if they take on Liverpool in Paris, which would have to work in favour of Klopp’s side.

For now, City can be put on the back burner for Liverpool as they have plenty to think about ahead of their next possible meeting with Guardiola’s side.

First up is Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday night in the Premier League, which is still the biggest game in English football by a mile.

United may have been in reverse for the last few years, but the history these two clubs share both in terms of the trophies they have won and the reputation they have around the world is second to none.

Of course, this is an era when the red side of Manchester is in a bad place and from what I hear, they were pretty fortunate to get away with a win against lowly Norwich at Old Trafford on Saturday.

If Liverpool play at their best against United, under the Anfield lights, they will batter them like they did at Old Trafford a few months back, when a 5-0 drubbing was handed out.

Now I’d love to see them smash them 5-0 once again, but let’s not get carried away here.

Liverpool need to get the job done and beat United, which will put them back on top of the Premier League.

Then the pressure will be on City to respond when they take on Brighton the following night.

The Seagulls should be in buoyant mood after away wins at Arsenal and Tottenham in recent weeks, so how about another at the Etihad Stadium lads?

Liverpool then have the Merseyside derby against Everton next Sunday before the Champions League tie against Villarreal, so there is not a moment to rest here.

One slip from either side in the Premier League and it could be fatal and the same is true in a cup competition.

Yet this is a Liverpool story that is impossible to ignore and three more trophies are now tantalisingly close.

It probably won’t happen, but to even be even talking about a quadruple heading into the second half of this season highlights how well Liverpool have done.

My disgust at Manchester City fans at Wembley

How disgusting were those Manchester City fans disrespecting the minute’s silence for those who died at Hillsborough on Saturday?

I know it was a minority, but anyone who goes to a football and refuses to respect fellow fans who died attending a game needs to be ashamed of themselves.

There has been plenty of debate about silences and political statements before games over the last couple of years, but this is different.

This is 97 football fans who went to watch a game that I happened to be playing in for Liverpool back in 1989 and never returned home.

Those people we lost are sons and daughters, fathers and mothers who had their lives cut short in horrific fashion due to the shambolic organisation of that ill-fated FA Cup semi-final and the shameful way the police behaved on the day of the game and after it.

So forget the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City and ignore the hype that is inevitable ahead of a big game like the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

This was a moment to respect those who died, shut your mouth for a few seconds and them scream whatever you wanted when the game started (within reason!).

I was pleased to see City quickly issue a statement condemning the fans who refused to stay silent when they needed to.

Clearly, most City supporters would never consider behaving like that, but those who did deserve to be named and shamed.

Personally, this obviously cuts very deep, as I went to several funerals of Hillsborough victims and will never get over the pain and sadness of that day.

I considered giving up football for a period after Hillsborough because it didn’t feel like playing again was the right thing to do in the days after the disaster.

Now, some 33 years on, I still feel raw about what happened and especially when you throw in the shameful antics of the police as they tried to blame the Liverpool fans for the tragedy.

Those 97 souls will doubtless be looking down on Jurgen Klopp’s side this season and loving every minute of what they are serving up in a remarkable season.

And to the Manchester City fans who didn’t have the decency to stay quiet and respect the dead, I hope you had a long a miserable afternoon at Wembley watching your team get beat.