‘This game with Ireland is really a final’ – Portugal not underestimating Boys in Green

PORTUGAL'S game at home to Serbia in 10 days' time will decide which of those two nations advances straight to Qatar 2022 and who must enter the lottery of a playoff.

But Portugal's manager Fernando Santos has demanded that any talk of a winner-takes-all clash between his side and table-toppers Serbia in Lisbon is put to one side until Portugal have dealt with the challenge of Ireland next week.

Santos had an embarrassment of riches on hand when he named a 26-man squad for the double header against Ireland and Serbia, with a recall for João Félix (Atletico Madrid) and Renato Sanches (Rennes) and a batch of promising players unable to make the cut. It's a Premier League-heavy squad with players from Manchester City (3), Manchester United (3), Liverpool (1) and Wolves (2) as well as players from Paris St Germain, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Local media peppered him with questions about their game at home to Serbia, on Sunday week, the same day that Ireland travel to Luxembourg, but he batted those away, insisting that Portugal need to win a "cup final" in Dublin before hosting the Serbians.

“I have to think about Ireland. If you want to ask me all these questions before the Serbia game, I'll answer. But now let me think about Ireland, please. The game with Ireland is fundamental," Santos told the media.

“In a little while, we have a game with Ireland. A month ago, I said that Portugal had four finals, we have two more and what we have to do is win them to be where we want to be, which is in the World Cup finals.

"We have a final to play on Thursday and I will choose a team according to what we think is best for the team so that we can win that game. This game with Ireland is really a final. And we have to win it.

"I have no margin for error. I don't think so. Just look at the results to see that this margin does not exist. We have to win in Ireland and at home against Serbia. What I have and what makes me calm are the players I called up. I know I have a range of players who will respond very well in these two finals. We have to face the games in the same way we have always done.”

PORTUGAL SQUAD

Keepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patrício (Roma).

Defenders - João Cancelo, Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (Wolves), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (PSG), José Fonte (Lille OSC), Pepe (Porto).

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (PSG), João Palhinha, Matheus Nunes (Sporting Lisbon), William Carvalho (Real Betis), João Moutinho, Rúben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mário (Benfica), Renato Sanches (Lill).

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Rafa Silva (Benfica), João Félix (Atlético Madrid), André Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Rafael Leão (AC Milan).