‘This conversation, as painful as it is, has to happen. Racism has to be called out’

More needs to be done to tackle scourge of social media abuse as Ireland’s U-15s were targeted after recent internationals

Jackie McCarthy-O'Brien sits for a portrait during the Ireland Women's National Team 50-Year Celebrations Announcement at Merrion Square in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Racism reared its ugly head yet again last month, as members of Ireland’s U-15s side were subjected to vile abuse on social media after their wins over Latvia.

It was another depressing, but important reminder that racism exists in Ireland. These children, representing their country, were targeted with unacceptable comments regarding their skin colour, as ignorant faceless Twitter accounts questioned their ‘Irishness’, and believed some were keeping ‘traditional’ players out of the national team.

The FAI subsequently released a statement condemning the abuse, adding they were in contact with Gardaí following the ‘vile and horrific racist abuse’ on social media.

It was heartening, and only right to see many from all levels of the game in Ireland come out in support of the U-15s, including Ireland striker Adam Idah, who said, “the lads know themselves they are Irish, no matter what colour skin you are. I stand by them.”

Senior manager Stephen Kenny has also spoken before of his pride about how his side reflects a modern, diverse and more accepting Ireland.

Winger Chiedozie Ogbene became the first African-born player to represent the senior national side in June 2021, while others like Gavin Bazunu, Andrew Omobamidele and Idah each have African heritage also, among others.

“Football more than any other sport reaches all strands of society and certainly, we want the international team to represent everyone,” said Kenny last June.

Last weekend, U-21 manager Jim Crawford issued an emotional plea for social media companies to do more to stamp out racism.

“I have run so many programmes with black kids loving football, and then I hear this s**t that goes on. It’s unacceptable. It comes from uneducated people. They are ignorant but hide behind these fake accounts,” said Crawford.

With no identification requirements in place for new accounts on sites like Facebook and Twitter, it can be difficult to track down and prosecute those spewing racism and hate online.

Not-for-profit charity Sport Against Racism Ireland has been campaigning to promote cultural integration and diversity since 1997, and CEO Perry Ogden echoes Crawford’s comments and believes social media sites need to be held more responsible.

“We were appalled by it. This hate and poison happens and there’s no need for it,” said Ogden.

“It’s a very small minority. It's vile and toxic and nobody should be subjected to that kind of hate online. Social media platforms need to be held responsible and need to do something so this does not continue to happen.

“It’s important to stand up to it. Look at the Irish senior team now. We’re benefiting from people coming here, the cultural diversity is exciting.

“There are some gaps though, I think that starts with Government. There needs to be more education in schools about discrimination and inclusion.

“Sport is a very, very powerful tool. We run education programmes in schools across Ireland and it’s very well received by teachers and students. We all need to challenge it and stand up to this threat.”

Former Ireland international Jackie McCarthy-O’Brien also spoke passionately this week of her pride in representing her country as a black woman, winning 13 caps between 1983-1994.

“The colour of my skin didn't matter, I am Irish,” said McCarthy-O’Brien, at the launch of Ireland Women's National Team 50-Year Celebrations this week.

“As a black child growing up, it was a sense of belonging. Standing in front of Amhrán na bhFiann, knowing no one could ever take my Irish jersey away from me. It said who I am and where my heart is. I might look Jamaican on the outside but I am Irish. It made me feel like I belonged in this country.”

Limerick native McCarthy-O’Brien revealed Paul McGrath, Ireland’s first black captain, was an inspiration to her, and encouraged the public to continue to condemn racism when it occurs.

“There’s racism in Ireland, there's no point in sugar-coating it. I'm not only Irish, I'm black Irish and I'm proud of my heritage. Once we're talking about it, then we're educating people,” she said.

“I idolise Paul McGrath. We come from the same background. This conversation, as painful as it is, has to happen. Racism has to be called out. I wouldn't want to live anywhere else but Ireland.

“You can go anywhere in the world and find an Irish pub. We have gone everywhere, so we should be equally as welcoming in this country. Once we have the conversation, slowly but surely, it’ll start to change. It will happen, I have confidence it will.”

Racism has no place in Ireland. Bigotry will never win. Kindness and tolerance will always prevail.