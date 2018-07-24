Damien Duff has blasted GAA authorities for their refusal to allow the staging of a charity event to support the bereaved family of former international team-mate Liam Miller.

'They should hang their heads in shame' - Damien Duff slams GAA's 'f***ing dinosaurs' over approach to Liam Miller fundraiser

And the ex-Irish star insists that even if they relent at the 11th hour, the officials responsible should still "hang their heads in shame" after the inordinate delay which is believed to have caused unnecessary added grief to the Miller family.

"They've come out of it looking horrific," said Duff, who is slated to participate in the event which, as it stands, is due to be held at Turner's Cross in Cork, in front of 7,000 people after permission was denied to use Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which can hold 45,000.

The GAA have stressed that only a motion to the next Congress can over-ride its current refusal to stage the event there.

"To brush it aside and leave it for an AGM, it's a load of rubbish. It's people in suits who are absolute dinosaurs.

"It's a disgrace. To say you can't open your gates for an amazing occasion for people from all walks of life to help a family.

"It wouldn't matter if it was baseball. If you strip it all back, a young man was taken way too early and this is to help a young bereft family.

"To deny them because of a rule at the bottom of a book really pisses me off. They should hang their heads in shame. And whatever they say now, they'll still come out of it looking like f*****g dinosaurs."

The organisers of the charity soccer event are due to hold talks with the GAA today to discuss issues surrounding the event.

There had been unconfirmed reports last weekend that permission would be granted to stage the match but the GAA are believed to be worried about setting a precedent.

GAA officials will meet with organisers today and Cork lord mayor Mick Finn yesterday said he was confident the venue would be changed.

