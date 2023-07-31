‘They began the World Cup as very good players, they go out as world stars’ – Vera Pauw hails charges

Ireland manager Vera Pauw hailed her charges as “world stars” after they secured their first Women’s World Cup point and concluded their debut major tournament campaign with a 0-0 draw against Nigeria.

Courtney Brosnan pulled off a fantastic save to divert Uchenna Kanu’s 52nd-minute header against the bar to ensure the already-eliminated Girls in Green clinched a historic result in Brisbane

"Fantastic feeling. They are the 11-time African champions and we had the better play. They always looked dangerous but we were in control. We created chances,” Pauw told RTÉ.

"We need to get there [to the opposition goal] to score. We’ve done that so much better. When you see what Nigeria did against Australia, not one time they could do that to us. The game plan worked again. I’m so proud.

"I think we can be really proud. We played three top 10 nations, I think Nigeria are a top-10 nation [despite their 40th-placed ranking], we have played equal games against them.

"Those players came into this tournament as very good players, they go out as world stars. It will change their lives. They will get other contracts and more opportunities."