These are the four teams I think will finish above Liverpool in the European race

John Aldridge

It’s City’s title to lose – here’s how I rate the top four contenders

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti (left) with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti (left) with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (right)

LIVERPOOL have been facing a fight to finish in the top four of the Premier League for the last few weeks - and I suspect they are on course to lose it.

Just two months ago, it looked like Jurgen Klopp’s men were in a two-team fight for the Premier League title, but I suggested in my Herald column back then that Liverpool could not win the title unless a top-quality defender arrived in the January transfer window.

There were plenty of Liverpool fans on my Twitter feed telling me I was being too pessimistic to doubt Klopp’s ability to find a way to plug the holes left by first-choice defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

