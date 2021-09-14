‘There's nothing in that’ – Swansea boss insists Robbie Brady not on his radar

Swansea City have distanced themselves from a move for out-of-contract Ireland international Robbie Brady.

The 29-year-old has been a free agent since he was released by Burnley at the end of last season and Brady spent time earlier this month training with the Republic of Ireland squad during their camp around the three-game series of matches in the World Cup qualifiers, though he was not officially a member of Stephen Kenny's squad.

Previously linked with a club in Turkey, Brady was more recently touted as a possible signing for Championship side Swansea, who already have Ireland caps Ryan Manning and Michael Obafemi on the books, but manager Russell Martin says that Brady is not on his radar.

"I love Robbie as a guy. He's brilliant. Fantastic player, been in the Premier League for the last however long. But I haven't spoken to him. I haven't spoken to him for a while, being honest," Martin said.

"So there's nothing in that at the moment. He's a good player, a really good player, but I just think we've got a lot of players at the moment, we just need to work out who's going to fit in and who's going to really be with us over a long period of time.

"If it was different timing, then I'd possibly be telling you that I'd be really interested in it, but at this moment in time, there's nothing there."

Ireland boss Kenny has said he is keen to welcome Brady back to his squad once the Dubliner secures his club future.