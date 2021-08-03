Bohemians boss Keith Long has promised his side will impose their style on tonight's clash with Greek powerhouses PAOK rather than shut up shop.

The Gypsies are massive underdogs in the third round Europa Conference League encounter but will have the support of 8,000 fans at the Aviva Stadium as they take on a team packed with internationals including ex-Man United and Borussia Dortmund star Shinji Kagawa.

Long says his team will try and retain the attacking principles that carried them through the previous rounds even though PAOK are several rungs up the ladder.

"We are stepping up a real level tomorrow but I've got to believe in what we are, who we are as a group and what we are about as a team," says Long.

"There's no point in coming here if we're not prepared to test ourselves. If we just want to shut up shop, get bodies behind the ball and contain and counter, we can do all that type of stuff and we still might lose so we've got to try and be true to ourselves and we want to try and impose ourselves on the opposition.

"We want to play a game with tempo and intensity, we want to play fast attacking football and get our wide players into the game. We want to get our key players on the ball as much as we can. We have to show that we trust in each other and try and cause them as much problems as we possibly can."