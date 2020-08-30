| 14.1°C Dublin

There will be certain aspects of Liverpool's Community Shield performance that will concern Jurgen Klopp

John Aldridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives his team instructions during the FA Community Shield against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Justin Tallis/ pool via Getty Images) Expand

Getty Images

THERE was never any doubt that Arsenal would win the Community Shield when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stepped up to take the decisive penalty in the shoot-out at Wembley yesterday.

Liverpool were well off their best in the pre-season opener, and while Arsenal didn’t offer much of a threat aside from the brilliant Aubameyang, a striker of his quality was never going to miss from the spot when his chance came.

Defeat is not an emotion Reds boss Jurgen Klopp enjoys and there will be certain aspects of his side’s performance that will concern him – in particular, the form of his front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

