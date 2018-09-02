'There were fights every week' - Ryan Giggs recalls his days alongside Roy Keane at Manchester United

Ryan Giggs has admitted there were regular bust-ups at the Manchester United training ground featuring Roy Keane and a host of his feisty team-mates, as he suggested he steered clear of the big personalities in Alex Ferguson's dressing room.

Keane was joined by Peter Schmeicehel, Steve Bruce, Eric Cantona and Mark Hughes in United's first title winning teams of the Premier League era, with Giggs admitting he kept a wide berth from confrontation with his forceful team-mates.

"We were in a team where there were fights every week," said Wales boss Giggs. "Hughes, Schmeichel, Bruce, Ince, Keane, Cantona. There were fights every week in training... so I stood out on the left wing!

"It’s difficult to stand up to Roy because he is sharp, but Roy was an adopted member of the ‘Class of 92’, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as well. We all spent time together, were of a similar age and it was brilliant."

Ryan Giggs won 34 trophies with Manchester United, including the 1994 FA Cup

Giggs will leave Wales into action for the first time as national team manager when they take on the Republic of Ireland in Cardiff on Thursday, where he will go head-to-head with two of his fellow World Cup pundits from last summer in Ireland boss Martin O'Neill and his assistant Keane.

Giggs, O'Neill and Keane were part of the ITV panel for the competition in Russia, but he admits the upcoming international match in Cardiff was not a topic on their collective agendas.

"We didn’t really talk too much about the games," Giggs said. "We were out most nights together and Martin and Roy are great company.

"Roy is just like me, he is competitive, and he will want to win. They are two people who I respect immensely and are good football people, but for 90 minutes that friendship will be forgotten."

