'There was no looking down on us' - Brian Gartland on humble Arsenal as focus turns to St Pat's

It may rank up there with the most challenging games of his career but Brian Gartland, the veteran defender praised for a stout showing at the Emirates on Thursday, learned afterwards that his distance covered was below his normal average.

He wasn't alone in the Dundalk dressing-room in that regard, a stat which reflects the personality of their Europa League clash with Arsenal.

Gartland, who turns 34 next Wednesday, was operating in a low defensive block, shuffling from side to side rather than pressing on.

There is personal pride in how he performed in the 3-0 defeat, although his initial reaction when he left the pitch at full-time was to reflect on minor errors.

Still, Gartland jokes that he wasn't even guaranteed action in Leinster Senior Cup games earlier this year, pointing out that there were people he'd worked with for years that had written him off: "It's a complete turnaround."

Thursday's joust with Mikel Arteta's squad players was more mentally draining than physically exacting so he has no fears about his readiness for tomorrow's league encounter with St Patrick's Athletic.

Filippo Giovagnoli was in a curious situation in London where he was withdrawing players from the glamour tie with Inchicore in mind. Like the entire Dundalk camp, Gartland was struck by the attitude of their hosts.

"There was no arrogance out of them at all," he said. "In terms of the respect we were given, it was that, 'You are professional, you are here to play us.' There was no looking down on us."

On the pitch, he was impressed by Reiss Nelson, a low-profile operator in an Arsenal context.

"Early on, he's out my side and I'm realising he's got lightning quick feet. It was just the speed of him. Touch, touch, touch. He was coming in between me and John Mountney and you realise you've got to stay goalside and stand up, you can't just be throwing a leg out," he explains, noting that it became easier when he grasped Nelson's strong preference for his right foot.

As the game progressed, Joe Willock became a stronger threat, relentlessly coming back for more, while Willian's quality when introduced was unsurprising.

Overall, they were a different type of opponent to the European norm as they didn't operate with a number ten.

Arsenal left space there and instead relied on quick bursts down the sides that placed pressure on Dundalk's ability to defend their box. Giovagnoli's team went through the game without committing a foul.

Gartland concedes he got away with two, yet confesses to mixed feelings about the unusual blank. Ignoring the temptation to dive in to tackles around the box limited opportunities, but he said the break for the hosts' second goal could have been halted by a cynical intervention.

There was a niggling fear around how the game might go on account of Dundalk's ropey form this year and realism when it comes to the gulf in resources. So there was satisfaction in leaving the stadium with positive energy they hope to channel into the Pat's encounter with Dundalk looking to secure a European spot for 2021, although Gartland is part of the dozen out-of-contract contingent unclear where they stand.

A win would allow full focus on next Thursday's date with Rapid Vienna.

Indo Sport