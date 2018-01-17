Theo Walcott completes move to Everton from Arsenal

Everton have completed the signing of Theo Walcott from Arsenal on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The Merseyside club announced the capture of the 28-year-old England international on their official Twitter feed.

🎥 | “I think this place is going to get even more out of me.”

Watch the new man's first interview as a Blue! #WelcomeTheo



The fee is undisclosed but the Toffees' second signing of the January transfer window reportedly cost them £20million. "I've come to Everton because I want the club to push to the next level," the England international said on his new club's website.

“I’m very excited to be starting a new chapter and I felt this was the right place for me to be. The manager (Sam Allardyce) is very ambitious and I feel like the club is going in the right direction. “Everton is a club with a great history. The fans are always passionate, they’re great and I always used to find it very tough playing here.

Theo Walcott has joined Everton “The club has won trophies but I want them to win trophies now. The manager is very hungry and it’s just what I need. I’ve had a couple of chats with him and straightaway I felt that hunger and that desire that he wanted from me. I need that and I wanted that. “I’m dead excited and I just want to do what I do best which is playing football and expressing myself because I’m excited again, I really am.”

The move brings to an end Walcott’s 12-year spell at Arsenal, for whom he scored 108 goals in 397 appearances. I would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved @Arsenal – manager, coaches, backroom staff, and all the many people at the club that have been part of my family for the past 12 years. 1/2 — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) January 17, 2018 2/2 I would also like to thank all my team mates I have had the pleasure of playing alongside, but most importantly the fans for their incredible support. I feel sad to leave but also excited for a new challenge. I wish everyone at the club every success for the future. — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) January 17, 2018 Arsenal said in a statement: “We all thank Theo for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future.”

Everton boss Sam Allardyce has already strengthened his forward line with the purchase of £28million Beskitas striker Cenk Tosun.

